As both a Perquimans County native and local business owner, LeAnna Lee is excited about her new role helping businesses grow and thrive in Perquimans.
Lee was named executive director of the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce in October. She formerly worked as a warehouse specialist at the Coast Guard base in Elizabeth City.
In her nearly four months as Chamber director, Lee has already p l a n n e d a number of upcoming networking and educational events for Perquimans businesses.
On Feb. 22, the Chamber and the Perquimans County Schools will partner on “Discovering Possibilities,” a program similar to the job-shadowing programs held in other communities.
During Discovering Possibilities, a group of students from Perquimans County High School will have an opportunity to visit businesses in the county and see first hand how different workplaces operate.
Lee said one of her goals is to build on the success of past Chamber events while also creating new ones. She’s also excited about the opportunity to work with both current and budding business owners.
“I love being able to see an outcome,” she said.
Lee is also looking forward to April 9, when the Perquimans Chamber will host its spring expo and vendor fair at the Perquimans County Recreation Center. Lee said the Chamber is still accepting applications for vendors for the expo that will focus on weddings, celebrations and gifts.
Lee is also excited about the renovations currently underway to the Chamber’s building at 118 West Market Street in Hertford. Lee said once the renovations are complete in a couple of weeks, she hopes to plan a grand opening for the community to come and see the improvements.
When she’s not busy with her Chamber duties, Lee helps her husband and her parents with her family’s food truck business. The family’s Owl Feed Ya food truck operates seasonally and caters to special events.
Lee said “my husband dad and husband do all the cooking,” while she and her mother manage the business.
Lee said her favorite items on the Owl Feed Ya menu are the vinegar-based barbecue and brisket.
For more information about the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, visit the organization’s Facebook page.