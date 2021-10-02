On the evening of Nov. 20, 1901, 19-year-old Nell Cropsey stepped out to the porch of her family’s Elizabeth City home, Seven Pines, with her beau, Jim Wilcox. She was never seen alive again.
Nell’s body was pulled from the Pasquotank River a month later. Cause of death? A blow to the head.
Jim Wilcox, of course, was the major suspect. Jim proclaimed his innocence, saying he had left Nell crying on her porch before walking to his nearby home. Nell had been disrespectful to Jim during his visit that evening. Upon leaving the house, Jim told Nell he was done courting her.
Jim was arrested the day after Nell’s body was discovered. In the collective eyes of the town, Jim was the culprit, and no other suspects were considered. His first trial ended in a mistrial. Jim was found guilty at his second trial, and sentenced to 30 years in prison, before being pardoned by Gov. Thomas Walter Bickett in 1918.
Following his release from prison, Jim returned to Elizabeth City, where he was met with scorn and censure. Dejected, Jim took his life with a shotgun on the evening of Dec. 4, 1934.
Did Jim Wilcox murder Nell Cropsey? Several facts later came to light which shed doubt on his guilt.
A body in the water for 37 days would have been a feast for crabs and fish, yet Nell’s body was recovered in near-perfect condition. Coincidentally, Nell’s father’s ice bill that cold December was triple its normal amount. Could he have kept her body on ice somewhere before dumping it in the river? Nell had been conducting a clandestine love affair with her married neighbor, John Fearing. Could Nell’s father have discovered the affair and killed her in a fit of anger? Could Fearing have killed her? No one will ever know.
Museum of the Albemarle is marking the 120th anniversary of Nell Cropsey’s murder with an exhibit of artifacts relating to Nell Cropsey, Jim Wilcox, and Seven Pines, the Cropseys’ house on Riverside Avenue.
The exhibit is centered around the front doors of the Cropsey house. The doors were removed from Seven Pines in 1998 during renovations by the current owners, who donated them to the museum.
Also featured are a carved walking stick and two other items that Jim Wilcox crafted while serving his prison sentence. The walking stick is engraved with symbols referencing death, prohibition, war and peace, and biblical references to good and evil. A bottle containing a wooden cross and other objects is also an eerie souvenir of Jim’s captivity, as is a carved wooden chain.
An exhibit case displays a photograph of Nell Cropsey, a plate that once belonged to Nell’s mother, Mary Cropsey, and a gilt-edged perfume bottle, discovered during renovations to Seven Pines.
A Victorian-era baby carriage, which the current owners discovered in the attic of the Cropsey house, is also displayed.
Located in the museum’s lobby, the Nell Cropsey exhibit opened Oct. 1, and will remain up until Nov. 20 —120 years to the day of Nell’s disappearance.
Marjorie Berry is a public information specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.