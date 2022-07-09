Elder Marcus Etheridge, pastor of Weeping Mary Church of Christ, will be the preacher for revival at Holy Trinity Community Church on Road Street in Elizabeth City Tuesday through Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
New Hope VBS
New Hope United Methodist Church will hold Vacation Bible School on the theme “God’s Super Heroes” Wednesday through Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner will be furnished for the nightly sessions. A cookout and fun activities will be held on July 16. To register, call Anna Pritchett at 252-333-2337 or email: pritchettanna@icloud.com. Registration will also be held Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, will host a concert by the gospel group Cornerstone Sunday, July 17, at 6 p.m. Veteran gospel singers Lyn Sermons and Tricia Powers, formerly of the New Journey Trio, make up Cornerstone, which is a member of the Tidewater Gospel Music Association. A love offering will be taken during the event. Call 252-619-7262 or visit www.burgessbaptistchurch.com.
Harvest Christian VBS
Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will host Vacation Bible School, July 27-29, at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The program is open to everyone pre-school age to adult. Call: 252-331-7008. The church will also host minister Sidney Lassiter of Edenton on Sunday, July 31.