New Hope UMC revival
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a one-night revival featuring Pastor Burt Pearce and the choir of Middleswamp Baptist Church in Gates County Sunday, Oct 1, at 5 p.m. Weather permitting, the revival will be a drive-in service in New Hope UMC’s parking lot at 2098 New Hope Road at the intersection of Woodville and New Hope roads. Attendees may stay in their cars or bring a lounge chair. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors and social distancing will be observed. Masks will also be worn.