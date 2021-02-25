New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church will sponsor a free clothes closet at 2098 New Hope Road, Hertford, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Good quality clothes for men, women, and children will be available. Donations of new and gently used clothing will also be accepted. Contact: Jenneal Harrell at 264-3810 or Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774.
Hertford UMC
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday at 1 p.m. Contact: 333-7774 or 426-7167.