New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church’s clothes closet will host a free clothing giveaway event Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Women’s, men’s and children’s clothing available. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 333-7774 or Jenneal Harrell at 264-3810.
Holy Family Catholic
Holy Family Catholic Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive in the Family Life Center Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hertford UMC
Hertford United Methodist Church will host the Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members at 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday at 1 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.
Edenton Baptist
Edenton Baptist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mt. Zion COGIC
Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ at 118 N.C. Highway 343 South Camden distributes food every second Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
City Road UMC
City Road Methodist Church in Elizabeth City is seeking a new church secretary. Applicants should be willing to work part-time, have exceptional computer skills and clerical-office management skills, and, at a minimum, have a high school diploma. Salary will be commensurate with experience and education. Sylvia Collins Ball is the church pastor. Applicants can send their resume to crumcec@gmail.com.