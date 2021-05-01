New Hope UMC
New Hope United Methodist Church will host a one night, drive-in revival service featuring special music and a sermon by Pastor Gene Tyson of Hertford United Methodist Church Sunday at 6 p.m. Weather permitting, the outdoor service will be held in New Hope UMC’s parking lot at 2098 New Hope Road at the intersection of Woodville Road and New Hope Road, across from the Durant’s Neck Fire Department. Attendees can either stay in their cars or bring lawn chairs for seating outside.
Mt. Zion COGIC
The Mt. Zion Church in God In Christ church’s food pantry will be open at 118 N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, Wednesday, May 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.