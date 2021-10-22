New Sawyer’s Creek
The Rev. Joe Carter of New Hope Baptist Church, Newark, New Jersey, will be the speaker for the celebration of New Sawyer’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church Pastor D. Stefan Gregory’s second anniversary with the church, Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Mt. Zion food pantry
The Mt. Zion COGIC food pantry will be open for distribution at 118 N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Berea Baptist Church
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 619-3415.