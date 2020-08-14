New Sawyers Creek
New Sawyers Creek Missionary Baptist Church will host a free drive-through or walk-up COVID-19 testing event at 312 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, Monday, Aug. 24. No appointment is necessary. The testing is recommended for residents and members of their households who have experienced feeling feverish, shortness of breath, body aches, headache, running nose, or sore throat; or who have lost their sense of smell or taste; or are experiencing nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
Evangelical Methodist
Evangelical Methodist Church at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, will host a Loss of a Spouse program for those who have lost a spouse Monday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. The free program includes a video and a question-and-answer session. The church will also host a 13-week Grief Share program for those who’ve lost a loved one starting Monday, Aug. 31. The time for that program is also 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires will be the facilitator. Contact: 252-264-2254.