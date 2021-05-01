In 1954, the United States was involved in the newest telecommunication era. The advent of television in post World War II to market consumer products made building TV towers and studios possible across the nation.
The households in the Albemarle region purchased black and white TV sets to take part in this new technology. Antennas on the roofs of our homes became the norm. They received wireless signals, and thus began the homogenization of popular culture, making ideas in New York, California and other major cities available to viewers in all regions of America.
“The Greatest Generation,” our parents and grandparents were concerned that their children, the Baby Boomers, were losing their distinct regional identity, along with any remembrance of local history and life before TV in the burgeoning modern era.
The leaders of the Albemarle region formed historical societies to retain their history and culture. The library of the museum has a series of books, titled Pasquotank Year Books, volumes 1-4, published in 1954-57. The books contain many historical facts, biographies and essays on the early history of the nation, state and region.
In 1967, a phenomenon of modern technology, the mainframe computer, was being developed in the Research Triangle Park in Durham County with IBM leading the charge. This was the same year Museum of the Albemarle was chartered and started operations.
In the more than 50 years of the museum’s existence America has made a multitude of advances in all areas of high tech. This has made the museum’s role more critical, reinforcing the importance of our history and collections to demonstrate progress and the changing ways we approach work and play.
In 2003, during our region’s centennial celebration of the Wright Brothers’ first flight of a heavier-than-aircraft at Kitty Hawk, the museum’s staff met with Bob Jordan, a pioneer in the evolving world of internet communications and a local entrepreneur. Jordan helped the museum get the network in place for a dedicated domain site to begin our initial “worldwide web” connections. We have continued to develop new ways of communicating with each new technological advancement.
Two years ago, we were advised by our museum board members to use the new technology to help others understand the workings of the museum and the museum board’s role. We researched and found videographers who possessed the skills to produce videos to promote our mission, including several videos explaining the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle’s role in providing funding, advice and support for the museum.
During the Great Pandemic of 2020-21 we began the journey. The Friends of Museum of the Albemarle and the museum staff met with Ercmy Tillmon and Timothy Bowser to lay out a plan. After about three months of writing scripts, filming, and editing we have new videos.
The first new video will be released next month, with two more to follow. The videos give an in-depth look into the museum, on how to become a member or join the FOMOA board. We’re grateful for both the community’s and the region’s continued support.
“As a member of this community, It feels amazing to be able to work with the museum and to take their vision and create a work that will help others see the true history and the beauty of the Albemarle Area,” said Ercmy Tillmon, who directed the videos.
“Director Ercmy Tillmon and cinematographer Timothy Bowser teamed up to work on a series of promotional videos for the Museum of the Albemarle,” Bowser said. “Working with the museum, Tillmon’s vision was to create a video that would enlighten visitors to the beautiful Albemarle area, as well as reintroduce the museum and the continued efforts of the staff to make this museum a beacon of light in the Elizabeth City community.”
I also would like to thank Ercmy, Timothy, Rene and Lorenzo for a truthful and artful interpretation of the museum’s story.