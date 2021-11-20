Thanksgiving is next week and in the Albemarle that means it’s time for the popular Newbegun United Methodist Church pie sale.
Newbegun UMC’s 29th annual pie sale will be held Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the open shelter of the Pasquotank Electronics Recycling Center off Pritchard Street. There will be signs posted off Pritchard Street indicating where the pie sale is being held.
The pie sale is a favorite among locals looking to get fresh baked pies to serve over the Thanksgiving holiday. Residents arrive early to buy up the pies, some walking to their cars with the boxed pies stacked six-high in their arms.
Stacy Small, a member of Newbegun UMC who helps organize the annual sale, recommends residents arrive early this year.
“That’s a good idea,” said Small, who also bakes several of the pies that will be for sale. “It’s really busy in the morning.”
The pie sale raises thousands of dollars for the church and was held for several years inside the N.C. Cooperative Extension office on nearby McPherson Street. Last year, the sale was moved to the open-air portion of the recycling center out of concerns for COVID-19. Church officials were pleased with the move.
“That worked out well for us,” Small said.
Based on past sales, the different types of fresh-baked pies residents can expect to find next week include blueberry, cherry, lemon chess pie, chocolate chess pie, lemon meringue, sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin and even vinegar pies.
The pies range in price from $10 to $12, depending on the size. Each pie is sold in a sealed bag inside a pastry box. The sale also usually includes several cakes.
Last year’s event sold about 600 pies and raised around $6,000 for the church, Small said. This year’s fundraising goal remains the same. Most of the pies are baked by church members, but the overall amount depends on the number of bakers contributing, Small said.