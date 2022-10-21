...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
BARCO — College of The Albemarle will hold its second Star Nights event at COA-Currituck next month.
The educational event, which features astronomy-themed activities for both children and adults, will be held at 107 College Way, Barco, Friday, Nov. 4, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Attendees will be able to view the craters of the moon through telescopes, take a guided tour of the constellations, walk a half-mile scaled solar system and learn about the latest findings in astronomy, including the images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
For those unable to attend on Nov. 4, two other “COA Star Nights” events are scheduled next spring. One will be held at COA-Edenton-Chowan on March 10, 2023; the second will be held April 21, 2023, at COA–Elizabeth City. Those events also begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
“COA Star Nights” events are made possible through grants from Dominion Energy. The half-mile scaled solar system was made possible through support from Lowe’s.
The rain date for the Nov. 4 event is Saturday, Nov. 5. Announcements about schedule changes due to weather will be announced on COA social media. For more information about “COA Star Nights,” contact Todd Krueger at 252-335-0821 ext. 2323 or todd_krueger@albemarle.edu.