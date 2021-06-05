It has been a difficult three semesters since COVID-19 complications descended upon the schools.
Still, life goes on as does trying to engage and educate our youth. The agriculture department at Northeastern High School wrote and received three grants to enhance the resources of the Harris Demonstration Farm on Creek Road and the Agriculture Complex at the school.
The largest grant was a $13,970 Tobacco Trust Fund grant for program improvement to construct a high tunnel at the farm. This was important, because it helps extend the growing season to encompass more of the school year. Ordinarily, much of the growing season and the work on the farm comes at a time when students are out of school and doing other things.
A high tunnel is essentially a greenhouse with no auxiliary heat. Plants are also grown in the ground and not on benches. The big advantage is that the season can be stretched from earlier in the spring to later in the fall.
In addition to the actual grant, the Northeastern High School agriculture department also received tremendous help from the community. Stevenson Sand donated more than $4,800 worth of sand and labor. J.W. Jones Lumber donated close to $2,000 of an organic soil mix to provide a good growing medium. Donnie Jones provided much of the site work on his own time. Other anonymous donors provided gravel and other supplies to the location.
Also, at the farm the Northeastern agriculture department took advantage of a NC Beautiful grant for $1,000 to construct an outdoor classroom under the big magnolia tree.
In between writing the grant and implementing it, the price of construction materials rose dramatically. By the time the project was completed actual materials totaled around $1,800. Again, private donors stepped up to make the project a success.
Another reason for the project’s success was a former student named Joseph Hassell. Since student labor was limited for construction, Hassell volunteered to build the tables himself. He constructed four large picnic tables and seven benches with a clever design that makes them fold into tables.
The final grant was a $13,716 GO Outside Grant to construct an outdoor classroom nestled among the greenhouses at the school’s agriculture complex. Students helped build the gothic greenhouse frame and cover it with a shade cloth to make the area more comfortable on sunny days.
Students also assembled six large metal multi-function learning lab tables. The grant also paid for natural resource learning materials to help teach students about wildlife, forestry, soils and aquatics. These are topics central to the FFA Envirothon competition, at which the club has been very successful in the past. The area also will be used for horticulture classes.
These three projects should be valuable additions to the school’s agriculture program as well as to the one at its sister school, Pasquotank County High School. The farm has been a joint venture and plans are to keep it that way.