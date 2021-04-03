A former candidate for public office said she looked to British statesman Winston Churchill when trying to decide what to do with her unspent campaign funds.
The sentiment behind Churchill’s statement, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give back,” helped motivate Emily Nicholson to donate her unspent campaign funds to a college scholarship fund for high school students.
Nicholson, who lost her bid to unseat state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in N.C. House District 1 last November, donated the remainder of her unspent campaign funds to the Edenton-Chowan Educational Foundation, a press release states. The foundation will use the funds to pay for student scholarships for John A. Holmes students for the next five years.
Nicholson said in the release she knows first hand the struggles of affording higher education. She said she financed both of her degrees at N.C. State University and East Carolina University.
The scholarship Nicholson funded is called “Chowan Change Agents,” and is geared to help graduating Holmes High seniors continue their education before taking jobs in the region. Those eligible for the scholarship will be graduates who enroll in a community college training program in either manufacturing or health care, the release states.
“These fields face a workforce shortage in northeastern North Carolina and these scholarship candidates have the potential to fulfill this need, which is an economic benefit to the region,” the release states. “Moreover, the intent of the scholarship is to identify candidates that have aspirations to stimulate transformative and progressive ideas to improve the quality of life for Chowan County and/or northeastern NC.”
The release doesn’t state how much Nicholson donated to the scholarship fund.
In the release, Nicholson said donations to her campaign averaged $24 and came from individual donors from across the country.
Holmes seniors interested in applying for the Chowan Change Agents scholarship are advised to speak with their guidance counselor and pick up an application.
Bangle named to WFU dean’s list for fall 2020
Brandi Bangle, a senior from South Mills majoring in communication and minoring in writing, was named to Wake Forest University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To make the dean’s list, students have to achieve a 3.4 grade-point average and make no grade lower than a C.
Bangle, a Global Abroad ambassador and president of Woof Forest, is the daughter of Ronda and Belvin Bangle III.