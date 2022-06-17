Nine Elizabeth City State University students will be learning different languages, soaking up other cultures, and gaining valuable life skills by participating in ECSU's study abroad program this summer and next fall.
Three students will be studying abroad in Spain, two each in Portugal and Germany, and one each in Costa Rica and South Korea.
Each of the program's participants earned scholarships or financial awards totaling $40,500 to cover their travel, lodging and educational fee costs, ECSU said.
According to the university, its study abroad program is another way ECSU "is providing life-changing experiences" for students.
“Study abroad is an exciting experience that will help our students understand the value of centering themselves within a world context.” Dr. Andre P. Stevenson, ECSU professor of social work and director of the Office of International Programs. “We want them to become global critical thinkers as well as be able to compete within the world labor force.”
The students' trips abroad are being aided by ECSU's Passport Project, which helped the students obtain passports. Sponsored by ECSU's Office of International Programs, the project's goal for this year was to have 50 students submit applications for passports. Fifty-seven students ended up receiving their passports.
According to ECSU, 40 sponsors provided the $7,410 in funded needed to cover the cost of the students' passport application fees. Each student paid the $35 acceptance fee for their passport. Five Passport Project recipients will be studying this summer in Portugal, Spain, Costa Rica and South Korea while one will be studying in Germany this fall.
The students enrolled in the study abroad program include Jasmine Cheeks, a sophomore majoring in interdisciplinary studies who will be studying for four weeks in Barcelona, Spain this summer.
“I’m interested in seeing how mental health is addressed in Barcelona because my plans are to open a (mental health) facility here in North Carolina," Cheeks said. "I may be able to learn ideas that can assist me.”
Dayana Garza, a freshman majoring in business administration, also will be studying for four weeks in Barcelona.
“I wish to gain knowledge from the culture of Spain so I can grow as a person," she said. "I never thought going abroad would have been possible. This experience is one I know will influence the trajectory of my life. I can’t wait!”
Sophomore music major Lane’t Hargraves is also studying abroad in Spain for four weeks this summer, but she's in Madrid, the capital.
"I've been in Spain for more than two weeks and it's an amazing experience, including the class I'm taking," she said. "Madrid has such detailed architecture we don't often see in America, and everywhere you walk you can learn something about the country's history."
Hargraves said she hopes to learn about Black cultural influences in Madrid. She's also hoping that she'll be "less afraid" of trying to communicate in a foreign language when she returns to the U.S. and "become prouder of what I currently know and expand on that."
Two ECSU students majoring in social work will studying abroad in Lisbon, Portugal this summer. Courtney Glover, a sophomore, and Telisha Hicks, a junior, will be studying for two weeks in the Portuguese capital.
“Studying abroad will provide me with the opportunity to gain intercultural communication skills, which in return help with communicating with (people of) diverse backgrounds," Glover said. "I would like to get a better understanding of social work in communities that differ from my own so that I have a stronger appreciation of it in a different environment.”
Hicks said she's looking forward to learning the basics of the Portuguese language "as well as exploring the sites" in Lisbon.
"As a non-traditional age student, I think I will appreciate this experience more than I would have when I was 18 or 20," Hicks said.
Kanae Turner, a sophomore majoring in education for children ages birth through kindergarten, will be studying for six weeks in Seoul, Korea.
"I hope to gain an understanding of South Korean culture," said Turner, who spent six months in Shenzhen, China, teaching English and studying Mandarin prior to enrolling at ECSU. "One can only learn about a country by experiencing it firsthand and stepping out of your comfort zone, which is what I fully intend to do."
Omar Richardson, a junior aviation science major, is studying for four weeks in Monteverde, Costa Rica.
“I’ve been waiting a while for this," he said. "My trip was canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19. Now, here I am. This opportunity in Costa Rica will allow me the chance to grow culturally, interact with people, and embrace their everyday lives."
Two ECSU students will also be studying in Berlin, Germany, this fall. Jada Strome, a junior English major, will be studying for 12 weeks in the German capital. Sara-Ann Turner, a junior history major, will also be studying for 12 weeks in Berlin.
"This will be a great opportunity to meet new people, see new places, and try new things," said Strome. "It's also important for me to study in Berlin, specifically, because I'd like to attend a German university to study for my master's degree after I graduate from ECSU."
Turner said she wanted to study abroad so she "can learn more about history from another country's point of view."
"I have always wanted to go to Germany, so this opportunity is perfect," she said.