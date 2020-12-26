Staying closer to home during the COVID-19 pandemic has given people a lot more time to reevaluate their surroundings. Many are using the extra time to reorganize what they have by discarding some of it.
When deciding to get rid of something, area charitable organizations are hoping people will consider donating it instead of taking it to the landfill.
Faye Cardenas, manager of the Salvation Army Family Store in Elizabeth City, said the store has seen an uptick in donations since the onset of the pandemic.
“People have increased giving because of the coronavirus,” she said. “Lots of people are at home going through things, cleaning out.”
The Salvation Army Family Store, which is located on Halstead Boulevard, is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cardenas encourages people to bring clean items in totes, bags or boxes and leave them at the drop boxes or the carts at the store. If you are bringing a large donation, she suggests bringing the items to the back door of the store.
The items the store needs the most are men’s clothing and shoes, Cardenas said.
Funds raised through store sales help clients in eight counties: Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan, Perquimans, Gates, Currituck, Dare and Hertford. Cardenas said the Salvation Army assists people in need by providing clothing vouchers and access to a food pantry. It also provides afterschool programs and assists people whose homes have been devastated by fire.
“Over 85 cents of every dollar of what you spend goes back into the eight communities,” she said.
The Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Sale Store is another local charitable group eager to accept donated home furnishings and appliances.
Washers, dryers, stoves and refrigerators are always popular items at the store, according to Jane Elfring, the group’s vice president.
“We can always use cabinets,” she said.
Located at 306 Mill Street, the Habitat for Humanity Sale Store is open two days a week: Thursdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The store’s sales are integral to the success of Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build low-cost, affordable housing for local families, Elfring said.
“Proceeds from the store benefit the construction of houses in Pasquotank County,” she said. “It really helps with keeping our costs down for construction.”
Elfring said people interested in owning a Habitat home must complete an application process. According to the website at https://echabitat6.wixsite.com/ecityhabitat/how-to-apply, the process includes completing classes on first-time homebuying, budgeting and credit counseling, as well as 50 hours of community service.
Albemarle Hopeline is another local organization that depends on store sales to help its clients. According to its website, Hopeline “provides comprehensive direct and preventive services to victims of family violence, sexual assault and teen dating violence” in six area counties.
Hopeline’s Clothesline Thrift Store is located at 1755 Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City and open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Courtney Cottrell, executive director of Albemarle Hopeline, said the thrift store is unique because while it helps raise funds for the nonprofit, it also serves as a resource for Hopeline’s clients. For example, clients from Hopeline’s shelter are able to use items from the thrift store such as clothing. Also, many times when clients move out of the shelter to start new lives they need dishes and housewares — all of which they can find at the store.
Cottrell said the thrift store also accepts clothing that is no longer wearable. Hopeline sends the clothing to a textile recycling program that can reuse the material so it doesn’t end up in a landfill.
“The company takes it, and makes other products like insulation,” said Cottrell.
Cottrell said proceeds from the thrift store benefit Albemarle Hopeline’s direct services.
All of the organizations request donations be made during store hours. For more information, visit the organizations’ Facebook pages.