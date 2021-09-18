Editor’s note: The following is the second story in a multi-part series about the history of Elizabeth City State University’s football program. This story details that history during the 1930s.
The Norfolk Journal and Guide described the Great Depression as the “financial crisis that threatens the very existence” of Elizabeth City State Normal School. This was not media-driven hyperbole. In North Carolina, the General Assembly cut state appropriations to the bone — and then scraped it. On campus faculty pay was cut by 50%, not out of spite but out of necessity.
As for the Elizabeth City State football team, it fared little better, struggling against teams it used to beat. Although State Normal School ended its own high school program at the end of 1930-31 and was now a two-year junior college, the football team still played high schools well into the 1930s (one game against Elizabeth City’s own P.W. Moore High School ended in a tie).
In the 1920s, the team usually beat Booker T. Washington High School, but in 1931, it was thumped 27-6. After that season, there is doubt about whether Elizabeth City State actually played at all, for a while. One reason was a matter of basic math — enrollment numbers from the early 1930s suggest that there were not enough male students even to field a team.
It was not again until the 1934 season that we know for sure a team existed. This revival under Coach Clarence “Kid” Knight was completely student-driven, since Knight was a student!
Still deep in the Depression, the normal school had no funds for athletics. Players had to either buy their own shoes or borrow them from a fellow player. Without the help the semi-pro Elizabeth City Tigers, Elizabeth City State would not have had uniforms either.
Despite his obvious lack of experience, Knight led what were then known as the Elizabeth City State Pirates to an undefeated season, after which a celebratory banquet was held in the dining hall. The team captain was James Cofield, who would marry Elizabeth Bias, one of the daughters of school President John Bias and Mrs. Frances Lane Bias.
The true architect of Elizabeth City State football, whose own lofty standards became those of the program, was Donald Golden Brandon. A native of South Carolina, he came to Elizabeth City in 1934 to teach English, history and social studies.
The late music professor Evelyn Johnson, after whom Johnson Hall is named, described Brandon as “dynamic” and “inspirational.” Over the next decade, he coached men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and men’s football at the princely salary of zero, the only fringe benefit being free room and board. He married Bernice Bias, another daughter of President and Mrs. Bias.
Coach Brandon did the best he could, considering the lack of facilities. Since there were no locker rooms, he chalked up plays in the school’s music classroom. As to be expected from a professor, he put academics first, strengthening eligibility requirements. Before he came to campus, few of those existed. After he arrived, players who performed poorly in the classroom were dismissed from the team.
After a promising 1936 campaign, there was hope that 1937 would be even better. And it would. In late November, with one game left, Brandon’s team was undefeated, piling up 134 points while holding its opposition to only 31. At this point, Elizabeth City State had no bus to transport players, which meant that when it came to away games, the biggest challenge often was just getting there.
The Pirates had yet to suffer a loss, but the last game was going to be the hardest, as it was against the Fayetteville State Broncos, who were becoming Elizabeth City State’s major rival on the gridiron. Fayetteville had already defeated a higher-level team in Miner Teachers College (now the University of the District of Columbia). Even though the teams’ Thanksgiving game would be played in Elizabeth City, ending the season undefeated would require every ounce of discipline and determination from Coach Brandon’s Pirates.
On that Thanksgiving Day, Elizabeth City and Fayetteville were in a dogfight, every yard gained a struggle, every first down a rare opportunity to give thanks. After four quarters, one thing was obvious to the spectators: the evenly matched teams would not allow the other to score. And so the Pirates’ undefeated season ended in a 0-0 tie.
Both teams had bragging rights. The Broncos went on record claiming that they had captured the “State Teachers’ Title.” With their 7-1-1 record — their only tie being against Elizabeth City and their only loss to higher-level competition — Fayetteville had a point. But the Pirates had a strong case as well, buttressed by an unblemished campaign. This rivalry remains heated to this day, and its roots run deeply, going all of the way back to the 1937 season and beyond.
Brandon would lose several of his best players after the season. His team missed them while playing the toughest schedule in school history, which included a number of games against higher-level competition.
As one might expect, 1938 would not bring another undefeated season, but there was one major highlight: the team went to Fayetteville on Thanksgiving and came away with a 6-2 victory.
The 1939 season, unfortunately, was little better. The team started 0-3, as the Pirates were shut out by both Miner Teachers College and the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union (now Norfolk State University).
Growing pains hurt, and losses were the price of growing a collegiate football program. Coach Brandon believed that building for the future required playing top teams at the moment, not scheduling easy contests against cream puffs. A columnist for one Black newspaper, Atlanta’s Daily World, predicted that South Carolina State’s upcoming game against Elizabeth City would be a mismatch, “akin to dozing off in a Beautyrest.” Unfortunately for Pirate fans, he was right.
Meanwhile, Coach Brandon was confident that if his team played elite teams, given time, it would rise to the level of competition, eventually becoming an elite team itself. He could control the games that the Pirates scheduled, but as the 1940s unfolded, it would become apparent that he could not control if those games would actually be played. The United States’ December 1941 entry into the Second World War would make it first difficult and then impossible even to play, as we will see next week.
Dr. Glen Bowman is a professor of history at Elizabeth City State University.