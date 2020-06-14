Nonprofit programs that work with youth, the region’s hungry, and assist people with emergency expenses like car repairs are the latest recipients of $17,000 in grants from the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation.
The foundation’s board of advisers recently announced the local grants from the foundation’s Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment and community grantmaking fund.
According to Rodney Walton, board president, this year’s recipients and their grants include:
• Boys & Girls Club of Edenton/Chowan County: $3,000 for general operations
• Food Bank of the Albemarle: $3,000 for emergency food relief in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties;
• Kids First, Inc.: $3,000 for its child abuse services;
• Open Door Food Pantry: $3,000 for its general operations;
• Albemarle Area United Way: $2,020 for its Community Care Collaborative;
• Albemarle Commission: $2,500 for its Senior Nutrition Program;
• Albemarle Hopeline: $1,250 for its general operations.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” Walton said in a press release, adding that the foundation also thanks those who donate and make the grants possible. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
An affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation, the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation was founded in 2001 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board whose members live and work in Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. Other members include Brenda Lassiter, Dan Askew, Grafton Beaman, Brian Beasley, Phyllis Bosomworth, Rebecca Elliott, Angela Judge, David Pureza, Nicole Staton, James Watson and Matt Wood.
According to the release, the foundation “helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of Camden, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.” The NACF’s competitive grants program is held on an annual basis.
Boutique Crawl raises $1.7K for scholarships
The recent “Boutique Crawl,” a semi-annual event designed to encourage residents to shop at local businesses, recently donated $1,790 to College of The Albemarle for student scholarships. A portion of sales during the Boutique Crawl are donated to a local nonprofit.
Boutiques that participated in the most recent event included All That Glitters Jewelry, Cozy Carolina Boutique, East Carolina Monograms, Elle Lynn Boutique, and Lazzy Frog, according to a press release from the COA Foundation.
“The Boutique Crawl is a fun weekend held twice a year for friends, sisters, moms and daughters to shop local boutiques, knowing that a portion of their sales will be donated to a nonprofit in our community,” said Lisa Meads, owner of Lazzy Frog in Elizabeth City. “Many of our customers either attend COA or know someone that has attended COA, and the boutique owners felt our donation could continue to support COA students in our community.”
Amy Alcocer, executive director of the COA Foundation, said the foundation “is beyond humbled” to receive the donation for student scholarships.
Moyock’s Easterwood graduates from ‘Bama
Alan Easterwood of Moyock was among the spring graduates at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Easterwood received a bachelor’s of science degree in education. The university awarded 6,326 degrees this spring.