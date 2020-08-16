This year marks the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment, which was supposed to guarantee the right to vote to all women but didn’t. The passing of such an important amendment should have led to more progressive rights for all women, but after 100 years the fight for equality remains ongoing.
In addition to a lot of work by women during this time for economic and political equality, and for social reforms, women were fighting to change voting laws. Not only were women involved in women’s suffrage in the U.S., they were involved in the international movement for women’s voting rights as well. Marie Stritt, a German suffragist, co-founded the International Alliance of Women.
A name in the suffragist movement many forget, Matilda Joslyn Gage, was also an activist for Native American rights, and a well-known abolitionist and freethinker. Her name is thought to be the basis for the “Matilda Effect,” which describes a tendency to deny women credit for many scientific inventions.
Gage was the youngest speaker at the 1852 National Women’s Rights Convention held in Syracuse, New York, and someone who worked tirelessly for the rights of women. She is regarded as one of the most logical, fearless and scientific writers of her time.
So many fought for the rights of women, especially for the right of women to vote. Unfortunately, some voices in the struggle were diminished.
Black women played a highly active role in the struggle for suffrage for all. They participated in political meetings and organized political societies and attended political conventions at their local churches where they strategized plans to gain the right to vote.
Despite all their hard work, however, many did not want to listen to Black women, even though their focus was on human rights and universal suffrage for all. And while many Black reformers such as Mary Church Terrell, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, Harriet Tubman, and Sojourner Truth contributed so much to the suffragist movement, they have been significantly overlooked or ignored by history.
Black women believed that the issue of suffrage was too large and complex for just one group or organization to fight head on. Their hope was that different groups would work together to accomplish their shared goal.
To highlight the continued fight for equality, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources started an initiative called “She Changed the World: NC Women Breaking Barriers.” The initiative celebrates the achievements of North Carolina women, explores the diversity of their experiences, and highlights their indelible impact on the state’s history.
Museum of the Albemarle is working hard on our “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit that will celebrate and showcase local women who left a valuable impact on our region. You can follow us on Instagram @moaelizcity where we pay homage to a different woman every Wednesday, each of whom will be featured in the exhibit!
Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant and staff researcher at Museum of the Albemarle