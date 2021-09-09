The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is urging all Americans to reflect on the U.S. Constitution during this month’s annual observance of Constitution Week.
The observance, established by a resolution approved by both houses of Congress and a proclamation from President Dwight Eisenhower in 1955, is held annually Sept. 17-23.
“There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that functions to this day,” DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren said in a press release from the organization. “While Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.”
Constitution Week is of special interest to local residents because of Hugh Williamson, an Edenton resident who was one of the 39 signers of the Constitution in September 1787. Williamson was born in Pennsylvania but spent much of his adulthood in Edenton.
“As a delegate to the Constitutional Convention, Williamson was an active debater and served on five committees,” noted Sandra Lancaster Sperry, a spokeswoman for the DAR’s Edenton Tea Party Chapter.
According to Sperry, Constitution Week’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.
NSDAR has been the foremost advocate for the awareness, promotion and celebration of Constitution Week, Sperry says. This annual observance provides opportunities for educational initiatives and community outreach, two mission areas of crucial importance to the NSDAR’s work. By fostering knowledge of, and appreciation for, the Constitution, NSDAR helps to keep alive the memory of the men and women who secured the nation’s independence, whose bravery and sacrifice made possible the liberties all Americans enjoy today.
“The framers created a Constitution that translated into law the ideals upon which our nation was built,” VanBuren said. “Their vision was so forward-thinking that their words still guide us today. No American history education can be complete without a thorough understanding of the impact the Constitution has had on the lives of American citizens past and present.”