When the Rev. Benny Oakes and his wife and four daughters sit around the dinner table each evening, they, like many other families during the COVID-19 pandemic, use the time to reflect on the day.
“Count your blessings where you can find them,” Oakes said. “My heart hurts for people who have lost their jobs or whose hours were cut back.”
Whether you are frustrated or having feelings of angst or despair, it is vital to find joy, Oakes said.
Oakes said he finds joy spending time with his family. Taking walks downtown, putting together puzzles, reading books or gathering around the television to watch a favorite movie are ways the Oakes family is taking advantage of the pandemic to spend more time together.
Oakes suggests other people ask themselves, “Where is it that you find your joy?”
Oakes, who is starting his third year as pastor at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, said one of the Bible’s most comforting scriptures for him right now is Isaiah 43. There God, speaking to his people, says, “You are mine.” Oakes said God doesn’t promise people he’ll be with them “if” they pass through fire. Instead, God says he will be with them “when” they pass through the fire.
The unprecedented nature of the pandemic has required trying new things. “We are figuring this out as we go” is a phrase with which Oakes has become very familiar.
Because COVID-19 has limited in-person worship, Oakes provides services through Facebook Live every Sunday. The services may be viewed live or at any time afterward on the church’s Facebook page.
Oakes is also providing virtual Bible Study sessions. “Attendees” may log in and communicate with each other through their computers or mobile devices.
Originally from Durham, Oakes is currently pursuing his doctorate degree from Duke Divinity School.
Oakes said he enjoys meeting and getting to know people. As a pastor, Oakes also is a source of support for people during some of the most important times in their lives such as weddings, baptisms or funerals.
“It is an honor to be in that space,” he said.
Now in these uncertain times, Oakes believes it’s even more important to help support others.
“A certain humanity is coming out and revealing itself, and it is good,” said Oakes. “We are all in this together.”