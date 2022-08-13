EDENTON — The morning of Aug. 3 was both joyous and tear-filled as the congregation of Kadesh AME Zion Church gathered at the foot of their beloved home to celebrate the kickoff of a long-awaited restoration project.
The church, located at 119 East Gale Street in Edenton, has served as both a spiritual oasis and powerful cultural center for countless Edentonians since it was built in 1897.
Constructed by legendary carpenter Hannibal Badham Sr., a former enslaved person, the Gothic Revival church stands as a testament to not only the Badham family, but to the perseverance of the African American community through decades of disparity and discrimination.
In 2003, the church sustained structural damage during Hurricane Isabel, leaving it unsafe for indoor worship services. While much of Edenton pushed forward from the hurricane, the damage wrought to Kadesh remained a vestige of Isabel and her fury for nearly 20 years.
Fundraisers and donations helped kickstart a renovation campaign several years ago. The awarding of two Sacred Spaces grants pushed the project even further.
But it was a surprise $2.1 million appropriation from the state Legislature last fall that gave the project a much needed shot in the arm.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, announced the appropriation to the congregation at its temporary home on Badham Road back in November. He later said “there wasn’t a dry eye in the room” when he gave them the news.
Assembling at Kadesh on Aug. 3, a group of church parishioners, members of the Edenton Historical Commission, town leaders and the Kadesh Restoration Committee celebrated the start of the first phase of the restoration project.
Don Faircloth of Edenton Construction, who will lead the first phase of the renovation, said stabilizing the building and sealing it from the elements is step one.
“I have been working for two or three years on this project. This building has been a dream of mine for years, it hurts my heart to see it in this shape,” Faircloth said. “It’s a gem that I have wanted to do for the community, it is an honor and privilege for my company and me to do this.”
With contracts already finalized, work is expected to commence soon.
“I’m trying to hold back tears,” said Sadie Riddick, a lifelong Kadesh member. “We are so grateful and thankful for what is being done, I’m so happy this morning. We have prayed and prayed that this would happen and it has.”
Riddick said she is ready to return to the Kadesh building on Gale Street to worship.
In his prayer at the event, the Rev. Haywood Dillahunt referenced the Book of Psalm.
“Accept that the Lord builds the house; they that labor, labor in vain,” Dillahunt said.
During a brief tour inside the church before the event, Kadesh member Willie Drew talked about the former layout of the sanctuary and pointed to where the church’s kitchen, organ and an old stairwell were located.
Lifting the cover from an old piano, he gingerly noted its condition, as if meeting an old friend. As he pointed around to century-old history, the smile never left his face.
Engraved just above the sanctuary are the words “Luke 18:27.” The verse reads: “What is impossible with man is possible with God.”
At the peak of its glory, Kadesh featured Tiffany stained glass windows, gothic arches, Victorian chandeliers and was perhaps the largest church sanctuary in Edenton — large enough for 400 souls to worship in.
“I am grateful for the community, members, the historical committee, Rep. Ed Goodwin and especially to God for the work that will begin,” said Elder Fondella Leigh of the Edenton District of the Albemarle Conference of the AME Zion Church. “It is important that this membership return to their original building to worship Him in spirit and truth and to be able to host the district, Albemarle Conference and other events when available.”
Leigh’s father, Walter L. Leigh, was presiding elder when Kadesh was struck by Isabel.
Robert Leath, executive director of the Edenton Historical Commission and the Kadesh restoration project manager, said he’s looking forward to hearing the sound of the church’s bell ringing across Edenton again.
“We know the restoration of Kadesh AME Zion Church will be great for the congregation, for Gale Street, and for Edenton,” he said. “We also know it will be important to the state of North Carolina.”
Leath suggested the restoration project will serve an even larger purpose.
“At a moment when our country is so often focused on division, the Kadesh restoration shows how historic preservation can be inclusive, not exclusive; how it can invite people in, not push people out, to build an even larger community of support for historic preservation,” he said.
Kadesh Restoration Committee member and EHC Commissioner Sam Dixon described the upcoming restoration of Kadesh as a miracle.
“It has been a long, difficult path to get this project to this point. The congregation is to be congratulated for never giving up,” he said. “I can remember those cold winter days over a decade ago when we all came together with nothing but hope and prayers to dream that this might someday become a reality.”
Dixon was instrumental in securing Sacred Spaces grants early on in the restoration effort.
“Saving Kadesh is proof that a community can accomplish anything when everyone comes together to make it happen,” Dixon said. “This is a great day for Kadesh and for Edenton.”