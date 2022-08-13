EDENTON — The morning of Aug. 3 was both joyous and tear-filled as the congregation of Kadesh AME Zion Church gathered at the foot of their beloved home to celebrate the kickoff of a long-awaited restoration project.

The church, located at 119 East Gale Street in Edenton, has served as both a spiritual oasis and powerful cultural center for countless Edentonians since it was built in 1897.