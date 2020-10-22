Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE REGION THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG HAVE DEVELOPED ACROSS THE REGION EARLY THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES VARY AND ARE CONSTANTLY CHANGING FROM PLACE TO PLACE, WITH SOME AREAS DROPPING BELOW ONE HALF MILE. THESE CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 8 OR 9 AM BEFORE THE FOG BURNS OFF. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.