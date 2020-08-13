Rich Olson was named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Elizabeth City Rotary Club last week.
The Paul Harris Fellow award is named for one of the founders of Rotary International and is presented to persons who have made contributions to their community.
Monday’s Rotary meeting was Olson’s last as the long-time city manager. He is leaving next week to become the town administrator in Argyle, Texas. Olson has served as Elizabeth City’s city manager for almost 17 years.
“It is with a lot of pleasure that I bestow this on you,” said Rotary Club President Dr. Tim Witwer. “Rich, you have done a great job against some adversity, and against some hostility. You have always had the interests of Elizabeth City first.”
Olson, who has been a member of the local Rotary Club for 16 years, said he plans to join a Rotary Club in Texas.
“This means a lot to me and this means a lot to my family,” Olson said.
Walton named to NCSU dean’s list
Darius Tevon Walton, a 2018 Northeastern High School honor graduate, was recently named to the dean’s list at North Carolina State University for the spring semester. Students named to the list must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better on 12-14 credit hours of coursework or a 3.25 or better on 15 or more credit hours of coursework.
Smith named to ECU dean’s list
Alexis Olivia Smith was recently named to the dean’s list at East Carolina University for the spring semester. Students making the list must compile at least a 3.5 grade-point average on all coursework with no grade lower than a C.
18 practical nursing grads receive pins
Eighteen graduates of College of The Albemarle’s Practical Nursing program recently were honored during a ceremony at the college.
The ceremony featured social distancing measures to prevent spreading COVID-19 but also allowed graduates to share their achievement with their families. Each graduate had an opportunity to personally thank their family, friends, instructors and classmates.
Kendahl Dunn was recognized for receiving the Academic Excellence Award as well as the Program Distinction Award.
“Graduating from this program gave me a rebirth of new life for both me and my son,” Dunn said, according to a COA press release.
Crystal Schultz received the Mildred W. Moore Nursing Excellence Award. This honoree is selected by a vote from both COA faculty and classmates and honors the student who excels in all facets of the program.
Robin Harris, dean of COA Health Sciences and Wellness programs and the PN program coordinator, acknowledged for their service 2020 class officers Hallie James, president; Bailie Midgett, vice president; Alyson Stephenson, treasurer; and Amber McWee, secretary. Harris also thanked the program’s health care partners, facilities and preceptors for assisting students with their clinical experiences. She also thanked the program’s faculty for adapting to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.
She also welcomed graduates “to the world of heroes — the profession of nursing.”
Students in this year’s program make up COA’s 43rd annual class of practical nursing graduates. However, officials noted that they’re actually members of the program’s 57th class since it used to be operated by Albemarle Hospital.
Currituck 4-H’ers shine at Horse Show
Four Currituck County youngsters competed in N.C. State University’s recent virtual N.C. State 4-H Horse Show, with three taking home top honors.
Emerson Page of the Soundside Riders 4-H Club and her horse Tuckaway Top Stock, took first place honors in Little Britches Showmanship and Western Horsemanship. She also competed in Short Stirrup Equitation, placing seventh.
Alyse Painter, also of the Soundside Riders 4-H Club, and her horse Grab Your Assets, placed second in the Rookie Walk/Trot Showmanship and third in the Walk/Trot Equitation.
Preston Gilliam, also of the Soundside Riders 4-H Club, participated in Currituck’s Cloverbud program for youngsters ages 5-7. He received first-place ribbons in both Cloverbud Showmanship and Cloverbud Horsemanship.
Poppy Wright, of the Wolfpack 4-H Club, submitted an original poem in the Creative Writing & Artistic Expressions Division of the Show and placed 1st in the Junior Class.