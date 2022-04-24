It was a turn of fate at the pottery wheel that turned Kassandra Hunter’s hobby into a business she calls Rotor Head Pottery.
Originally from Orange County, Calif., Hunter joined the U.S. Coast Guard after graduating from high school. She’s now served for more than 15 years and currently works as an aviation electronics technician.
In the past Hunter worked as a helicopter flight mechanic on search and rescue missions. She now teaches at Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, where she’s working towards achieving the rank of chief.
Hunter and her family moved to Camden two years ago when she was transferred to the Elizabeth City base. Shortly afterward, she decided to start taking pottery classes as a hobby at All Hands Pottery Studio in Virginia.
Hunter began giving her pottery as gifts, but it was one particular gift that inspired her to start her own business.
Hunter created a mug with a Coast Guard helicopter on it for a friend who was retiring from the Coast Guard. People who saw it began asking if she would create similar mugs. Photos of her mugs were also shared on social media, propelling her to start Rotor Head Pottery in January.
Hunter creates custom pottery items like mugs and cookie jars and ships them all across the U.S. Many of her customers currently serve or are retired from the Coast Guard.
Hunter says she customizes her pottery items — everything from size and color to personalized words or numbers.
Hunter is so busy she now has a waitlist for her work. She said mugs with aviation themes like helicopters or planes are some of her most popular sellers.
She recently created a mug for The Kraken Coffee House in downtown Elizabeth City. The mugs, which feature the coffee house’s name and the kraken’s squid-like tentacles, were an instant success and sold out in one day.
Hunter creates all her pottery at her home in Camden, and she currently travels twice a week to Virginia to fire her pottery at All Hands Pottery Studio where she first learned the craft. Hunter said she has purchased a kiln so she can start firing her pottery at home.
Hunter said her pottery is functional and can be used for both hot and cold foods and beverages. She uses mugs she’s crafted at her own home.
When she’s not busy filling pottery orders, Hunter enjoys spending time with her husband, who also serves in the Coast Guard, their son and her mother, who recently moved to Elizabeth City.
For people interested in purchasing pottery, Hunter suggests sending her a direct message on her Rotor Head Pottery Facebook page.
For more information visit the Rotor Head Pottery Facebook page or website at https://www.rotorheadpottery.com.