An avid reader, Venetia Huffman has always found joy in turning the pages of a book.
Growing up in Virginia Beach, Va., Huffman recalls reading Nancy Drew books and being entertained by the young supersleuth’s exploits. Even as an adult, Huffman prefers to read mysteries and true crime stories.
Huffman’s interest in books helped provide the starter inventory for her business, Read ‘em & Weep, a used bookstore that she opened in Grandy in March 2019.
Huffman, who opened the store after retiring as the chief operating officer for an international logistics company, had been collecting used books for years during visits to local bookstores.
“It’s always like a treasure hunt when you go in one,” she said.
Her collection, which spans a range of genres, reached over 5,000 books.
Huffman said her biggest fear when opening Read ‘em & Weep was that she would not be able to “entice young readers into the store.”
“I am not a risk taker, so this was a huge leap of faith for me,” she said.
Huffman said she was pleasantly surprised, finding “young people are still reading books.”
Thanks to donated books from friends and community residents, Huffman has been able to expand her inventory beyond her personal library of 5,000 books. Titles are arranged by genre, so customers can easily access their favorite authors.
Currently, some of Huffman’s most popular books are classics by authors like Jane Austen and Ernest Hemingway.
“Readers of all ages are purchasing classic literature,” said Huffman. “It’s absolutely fascinating.”
Huffman said visiting a used bookstore can have many advantages for a customer. While the store may not have a bestseller on the day it’s first available, a used bookshop often acquires copies only a short time later. Usually, the book is purchased then at a lower price, which means the customer saves money, too.
“Books are quite expensive new,” said Huffman. “If you are patient, you can enjoy significant savings.”
Used bookstores offer a range of titles so what you’ll find in one will often vary from another. Huffman compares the experience to a fun treasure hunt.
“They are all different,” she said.
Besides books, Read ‘em & Weep also offers a range of gifts, games, CDs and audiobooks. Huffman said jigsaw puzzles were a popular item at the beginning of the pandemic and continue to be a good seller.
Huffman said the best part of owning a used bookstore has been “watching other people get excited about what they read.”
Read ‘em & Weep is located at 6580 Caratoke Highway in Grandy and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
While the bookstore is not normally open on Sundays, it will be open July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit Grandy Beagle Rescue’s adoption event. The event will include a yard sale and ice cream truck. Huffman said she will donate all book sales on Sunday to benefit the rescue.
For more information, visit the Read ‘em & Weep Facebook page.