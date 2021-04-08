Workers who recently lost their jobs after a private prison in Hertford County closed may be able to land positions with the N.C. Department of Public Safety. That prospect includes dozens of job opportunities at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.
“In fact, there currently are around 85 vacant correctional officer positions at Pasquotank Correctional,” DPS spokesman John Bull said Wednesday.
Bull said that DPS is aware that Rivers Correctional Facility closed in Winton on March 31.
“In recent weeks, DPS recruiters twice met with the staff at the facility on the facility’s premises, to tell those employees about corrections jobs in the state,” Bull said. “We also placed digital and newspaper ads through the region, seeking candidates interested in correctional career opportunities.”
Rivers Correctional Facility is located in Winton and was a privately-run prison owned by GEO Group Inc., a private prison firm. GEO Group said in November that it was closing Rivers Correctional on March 31. The firm’s announcement followed the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ decision not to rebid the contract for Rivers Correctional.
Rivers Correctional employed more than 330 people and was capable of housing up to 1,450 inmates.
An attempt to save some of the lost jobs through a proposed contract between GEO Group and the U.S. Marshals Service appears unlikely. That’s because in January, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that bans the federal government’s use of private prisons. The order was issued Jan. 26 and prohibits the U.S. Department of Justice from renewing contracts with private prison firms.
Congressman G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., whose 1st Congressional District includes Hertford County, said in a statement he has maintained routine contact with workers, union representatives and county elected officials regarding Rivers Correctional’s closing. According to Butterfield’s office, one proposed use of the closed facility that would keep some workers employed is a contract between GEO Group and the U.S. Marshals Service.
“As an alternative, the owner of Rivers seeks to enter into a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to hold individuals who are awaiting trial in the Federal District Court,” Butterfield said.
For the time being, that contract seems unlikely to happen.
“The president has issued an executive order that states the United States is phasing out the government’s reliance on privately operated criminal detention facilities,” Butterfield said. “Currently, the executive order is being interpreted to prevent the U.S. Marshals Service from entering into a contract for the use of this detention facility.”
According to Butterfield’s office, the congressman has discussed the situation with senior White House officials and is seeking a “definitive interpretation” of the executive order.
Responding to the executive order, Hertford County commissioners issued a news release last month stating they had been working with state and federal officials to find options for saving jobs at the now-closed prison.
“Hertford County representatives have been in frequent and constant contact with the GEO Group, including several in-person meetings to discuss and examine specific details, stakeholders and structures of a potential solution,” states the release, which is dated March 26.
Ronald J. Gatling, chairman of the Hertford Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday that the proposed contract between GEO Group and the U.S. Marshals was among the options discussed.
But a deal between the two parties has yet to be reached.
“Despite the monumental efforts of the Hertford County Board of Commissioners, our state and federal legislators, community stakeholders and the GEO Group, a viable solution has yet to be identified, but the work continues for the benefit of the staff at Rivers Correctional Facility and the community,” the release states.
The closing of Rivers Correctional Facility cost Hertford County 336 jobs and more than $31.3 million in annual local revenue, according to GEO Group officials. The prison was Hertford County’s sixth-largest employer.
GEO employees affected by the closing are eligible to seek other open positions within the private firm, company officials said. GEO also has partnered with NC Works to help employees find new jobs.