The Outer Banks Flotilla of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary recently was named National Flotilla of the Year. The award, which was based on “exemplary achievement, was presented to the OBX Flotilla by National Commodore of the Auxiliary Larry King, who selected the OBX flotilla for the honor from more than 825 flotilla.
According to King, the OBX Flotilla ranked first in total hours served, recreational boating safety activity hours, missions completed and total miles driven.
The flotilla’s 45 members volunteered more than 13,000 hours, conducting boating safety courses, making boating safety presentations at local schools, performing vessel examinations and assisting local U.S. Coast Guard commands with their training activities. The flotilla also “excelled” in reaching out to boaters and local businesses to deliver the auxiliary’s boating safety message, King said.
Because the flotilla helps both Air Station Elizabeth City and Boat Station Oregon Inlet train its crews, its assistance with more than 100 H-60 helicopter and C-130 aircraft training missions saved the Coast Guard more than $4 million, King said. If not for the flotilla’s help, the Coast Guard would have had to provide those training resources.
Flotilla members also drove more than 20,000 miles to provide a wide variety of services to active duty Coast Guard personnel.
The Outer Banks Flotilla also recently held its change of watch ceremony and swore in its new slate of officers for 2021. Speakers besides King during the ceremony included Capt. Chip Lewin and Cmdr. Jim Pershing, commanding officer and operations officer, respectively, at Air Station Elizabeth City; Capt. Matthew Baer, commander of Coast Guard Sector NC and Cmdr. John Block, commanding officer, District 5 Southern Region Director of Auxiliary.
Etheridge to head BLET program at COA
A longtime local law enforcement official has been hired to head College of The Albemarle’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.
John Etheridge, a retired operations commander for the Elizabeth City Police Department who most recently worked for Elizabeth City State University as a patrol supervisor, started his duties at COA on Jan. 1.
In his role at COA, Etheridge will oversee the BLET program, a 16-week course of study that teaches the essential skills required for entry-level employment with state, county and municipal governments as well as with private firms.
“If I can open a door or pave the way for an upcoming cadet to enter into law enforcement with knowledge, understanding, and compassion, then I am fulfilling my love for educating through College of The Albemarle,” Etheridge said.
Etheridge, who has a total of 23 years of law enforcement experience, holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from ECSU and a BLET training certificate from COA. He is also a certified BLET general instructor.
Etheridge is a member of Alpha Phi Sigma Honor Society, the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Crime Prevention Association, National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice, and the North State Law Enforcement Association, where he served as past president, Leander Respass Chapter.
Gilbert named to CCU’s President’s List
Savanna Gilbert, a childhood education major from Moyock, has been named to the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the list, students had to have a 4.0 grade-point average.