A comedy about actors rehearsing a play that’s a flop. A mystery set in a haunted house. And musicals about a human raised as an elf at the North Pole, a duckling who discovers he’s different from his siblings, and a little girl with a passion for reading who also has telekinetic powers.
Those are the plots of the five plays for College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center’s 2020-21 season that opens next month.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not clear yet whether any of the plays will be performed inside PAC’s theater. If they can’t, the theater company plans to perform the shows either by live stream or outdoors, according to PAC manager Mariah Schierer.
Schierer said PAC chose plays for the season that allow performers to be in the same space yet comply with public health recommendations. The entire cast, production team and directors take their responsibility to the community seriously, she said.
The season opens with “Noises Off,” a comedy that will run from Sept. 25-27. The show features a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a play called “Nothing’s On” that’s a flop. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classic comedy.
“Ghost of Rhodes Manor,” which runs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, is a mystery set in a strange old house that is rumored to be haunted. PAC has already decided to livestream both performances of the play.
During “Ghost of Rhodes Manor,” the cast performs as puppets using Jim Henson’s Muppet-style puppetry. Sandra Kreuger, drama director for the show, described the show as “Scooby-Doo meets Clue.”
Puppets come in handy because actors need space but puppets do not, Kreuger noted. Students enrolled in COA’s theater courses will build the Muppets from foam sheets into 3D human-like characters. There are no plans to hide puppeteers because it can’t be done as they are setting up the show. Using puppets is another way for PAC to experiment this season.
“Investing your personality into a puppet is a magical thing for the puppeteer and the audience,” Kreuger said. “This show is not designed to be presented in this fashion, but we will adapt to the new reality in theater. The time is right to try this type of experimentation.”
“Elf the Musical,” which runs from Dec. 10-13, tells the story of an orphan, Buddy, who grows up working as an elf at the North Pole after accidentally crawling into Santa’s bag of gifts. The musical is based on the hit 2003 film starring comedian Will Ferrell.
Schierer says the show can be adapted to make full use of our current lifestyle. Schierer said Elf will be placed in modern day New York and will likely feature characters wearing facemasks.
“Honk the Musical,” which runs from March 3-7, follows a duckling named “Ugly” on an adventure of self-discovery after realizing his appearance differs from that of his duckling brothers and sisters. Ugly eventually finds out that being different is not a bad thing.
The season concludes with “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” which is based on Dahl’s 1988 children’s novel by the same name. The show, which runs from April 15-25, follows Matilda, a precocious young girl with a love of books and a passion for learning and telekinetic powers. Neglected by her cruel and criminal parents, Matilda must develop her own moral compass and strength. Her compassionate heart and sense of justice lead her to right the wrongs she sees around her in this story of overcoming oppression with kindness, creativity and imagination.
The following is the performance schedule for this year’s PAC season:
“Noises Off”: Sept. 25, 7 p.m.; Sept. 26, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sept. 27, 2 p.m.
“Ghost of Rhodes Manor”: Oct. 29, 10 a.m.; Oct. 30, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Oct. 31, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Nov. 1, 2 p.m.
“ELF The Musical”: Dec. 10, 10 a.m.; Dec. 11, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Dec. 13, 2 p.m.
“HONK The Musical”: March 3, 10 a.m.; March 4, 10 a.m.; March 5, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; and March 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”: April 15, 10 a.m.; April 16, 7 p.m.; April 17, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; April 18, 2 p.m.; April 22, 10 a.m.; April 23, 7 p.m.; April 24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and April 25, 2 p.m.