Andy Page knows all about being on the go.
The owner of Brew’n Cafe is serving up customers’ favorite coffee beverages from a mobile trailer parked in the lot between Dollar General and Track One Restaurant on U.S. Highway 158 in Camden.
Page said he named his new business, which opened this month, the Brew’n Cafe as a play-on-words tribute to the Camden County High School Bruins.
Page, who is originally from Currituck, now lives in Camden and both his children attend Camden County Schools.
“I support the Bruins,” he said.
Page worked in the Merchant Marines for more than 20 years before deciding to change careers so he could spend more time with his family.
He says his wife, Beth, had been diagnosed with cancer, so it was important that he be able to spend more time with her and their children.
Beth Page passed away in April. Page said he’s appreciative of the community support he and his family received both before her death and afterward.
“The community came together,” he said. “People supported me.”
Page said he was particularly grateful for the nurses who helped care for Beth. It’s one reason he decided to open Brew’n Cafe at 5 a.m. each weekday morning, so that nurses can stop by and grab a coffee or hot beverage on their way to work. Brew’n Cafe is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Page said before deciding to open Brew’n Cafe, he bought an espresso machine and started making his own beverages. Page said good coffee beverages require not just the right amount of coffee but also good roasted coffee beans. He said he purchases his through Tidewater Coffee in Virginia.
Beverages Page sells include espresso, cold brew, cappuccino, macchiato, fraps, smoothies and refreshers. The beverages come in a variety of flavors and there are also sugar-free options. One of Page’s favorites is the caramel macchiato.
Although he’s only been open a few weeks, Page said he’s enjoyed getting to meet new people and work in a community that has been good to him and his family.
Besides operating weekdays from his location on U.S. 158, Page also looks forward to parking his mobile beverage trailer at upcoming festivals and other events.
For more information about Brew’n Cafe visit the business’s Facebook page.
