Port Discover, the family science center in downtown Elizabeth City, hopes to bring back a host of programs for kids, teens and adults. And to do it, it’s brought back a former staffer in a new role.
Dana Parker, Port Discover’s former director of membership and marketing, recently rejoined the agency as director of programming. Parker said she’s looking forward to helping rebuild Port Discover’s programming.
“I did a lot of planning for community programs when I was here,” said Parker, who has a background in early childhood education and most recently worked as a full-time nanny for several Coast Guard families in the area.
The programs Parker is working to bring back to Port Discover include the popular Toddler Tuesday, Second Saturday Science, and school and afterschool programs. Parker said Port Discover will be particularly focused on “STEAM” events. A variation of STEM, STEAM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, and is essentially a fusion of the arts and sciences.
Programs Parker has planned for Saturdays in December include a blubber experiment demonstrating how animals stay warm in the snow. Kids also will learn how to make “reindeer toothpaste” and perform an experiment with hot cocoa. Kids are also already participating in an introduction to rocketry program that began on Nov. 20 and will conclude on Dec. 4.
“We will bring back these community programs and have volunteers to come in and teach them,” said Parker.
That’s another goal Parker has: bringing back community volunteers to Port Discover. Over the years, the nonprofit has relied on volunteers not only to help run the center, but also teach its various programs.
Parker is asking community members with a background in science to volunteer their time and expertise at Port Discover. Volunteers can be anyone from a professional or academic to a hobbyist.
“Anything that anyone could share would be what we are looking for,” she said.
While kids have been the primary beneficiaries of Port Discover’s programs, the center hosts learning programs for adults as well. One of its popular evening educational programs for adults was its monthly Science Café.
Science Café typically was held at different venues around Elizabeth City and included lectures and demonstrations focused on science-related topics. The events featured volunteer presenters who shared their areas of interest and expertise. Past presenters included Dr. Malcolm LaComp, a physicist who discussed his work in the Middle East researching the ruins of what scientists now believe were the Biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah.
Parker also hopes to revive programs for teens and middle school students.
It’s no secret the past several years have been difficult for Port Discover. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the hands-on science center was struggling to stay open. The pandemic made things even more challenging.
“I think with COVID, they pretty much stopped doing most programming because people couldn’t get together,” Parker said.
Now however, with people getting vaccinated and COVID gathering restrictions lifted, Port Discover is ready to move forward.
“So we want to bring those things back,” Parker said.
To help with expenses, Port Discover has embarked on a fundraising campaign that aims to raise $22,000 by January. While many of Port Discover’s programs rely on grant funding, fundraising, membership fees, and admission fees help pay for the center’s costs.
Parker says she is looking at new grants but encourages families to support the center financially any way they can.
Port Discover is located at 611 E. Main Street in downtown Elizabeth City. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found at www.portdiscover.org.