If you’re looking for a different kind of family outing, one that combines both creativity and fun, Mary Parks believes she’s got just the ticket.
Parks operates Mary’s Ceramics & Flowers at 1261 N.C. Highway 343 in South Mills, formerly the location of Peggy’s Ceramics.
Parks, who opened Mary’s Ceramics & Flowers in March, offers a large selection of ceramic designs. She’s organized the inventory into different themes that include whimsical, nautical, Christian, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Halloween.
Popular designs right now include pumpkins and Halloween-themed items, animals and Christmas decor. Ceramic Christmas trees, like the kind Parks said people recall their grandmothers having, are also a customer favorite.
While customers can buy Parks’ unpainted ceramics and take them home, she’s also offering them a chance to schedule a time to paint them on the premises.
Parks said she can seat up to eight people at a table and painting sessions can last up to three hours.
“We are getting a lot of good response from families wanting to bring their children,” said Parks. “It’s really good for family time.”
Parks said her own grandchildren were her first customers.
Parks recommends children wear their play clothes if they plan to paint. She also has aprons available for them to use.
Parks says painting ceramics can be a fun and relaxing activity for both adults and children.
“Come out and paint for fun,” she said. “I want everybody to be able to do it.”
Parks was born in Norfolk, Virginia, but grew up in Camden. She fondly remembers learning about ceramics as a teenager from a family member.
“I was always artsy in school,” said Parks.
After moving from the area when she was an adult, Parks returned to Camden a couple of decades ago. When she decided to open Mary’s Ceramics & Flowers, she was able to purchase ceramics and molds from Peggy’s Ceramics’ owner. She also purchased molds and ceramics from another local ceramics business owned by Mike and Teresa Weatherly.
Mary’s Ceramics & Flowers sells both bisqueware and greenware. Bisqueware is pottery that has been through an initial firing to become durable. Greenware is the name given to clay objects that have been shaped but not yet bisque fired, the process that turns them into ceramics.
Parks recommends customers select the bisqueware rather than the greenware, saying it’s more cost-effective.
“Bisqueware is more versatile,” she said.
Parks said by layering acrylic paint on bisqueware, the details “will pop more.”
“You can see what it looks like when you paint it,” she said.
Parks said the paint on the bisqueware typically dries in 10 minutes, depending on the weather, and is ready to take home when customers leave.
The paint on greenware, on the other hand, takes longer to dry. There’s also the time required to fire it as well as the extra cost involved.
Customers can choose to paint their ceramics on their own. Or they can get instruction from Parks on how to best incorporate a dry brush technique.
Parks said the best aspect of owning her business has been “the joy of seeing everybody have a good time.”
When customers are painting they are able to relax and “be creative,” she said.
“They don’t have to think about bills or COVID,” said Parks. “They are happy when they are here.”
In addition to her ceramics studio, Parks also maintains a greenhouse on the property, which she calls her “passion.” Parks plans to sell hanging baskets of flowers and six pack flowers and vegetables next year.
For more information about Mary’s Ceramics & Flowers, visit the business’s Facebook page. To schedule a date and time to paint ceramics, call 252-267-1185.