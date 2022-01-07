A former president of the local SPCA who was the driving force behind completion of Pasquotank County's animal shelter five years ago has been awarded the Old North State Award, one of North Carolina's highest honors.
Kimberly Austin Parrish of Elizabeth City was presented the award by Ginger Parrish, current president of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Northeastern North Carolina, during a Jan. 2 reception attended by SPCA board members, shelter staff and other guests.
The Old North State Award is one of several awards presented by the state of North Carolina. According to the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources, its recipients have shown “dedication and service beyond expectation and excellence to the Great State of North Carolina" for 20 or more years.
According to a press release, Kimberly Parrish was awarded the Old North State Award by Gov. Roy Cooper for her "outstanding service" to the SPCA of NENC. Besides being an "ardent, compassionate and loving animal service," Parrish was a long-time member of the local SPCA board and served as its president for more than 10 years.
During her tenure as SPCA president, Parrish not only was the "driving force" for getting a new animal shelter open in 2016, she also was instrumental in getting an Elizabeth City feral cat ordinance passed, and she wrote the Pasquotank County Animal Welfare Ordinance and worked with county commissioners to get it passed in 2018.
“These were — and are — major advances for Elizabeth City and Pasquotank and Camden counties," said Ginger Parrish, who's no relation to Kimberly Parrish. "Yet, as is often the case with those who contribute greatly to a community, it’s the quiet efforts that make the loudest impact."
According to Ginger Parrish, "Never has there been anyone who speaks as eloquently as Kim on behalf of animals; who is able to translate their well-being and needs into a plea of compassion that everyone understands and no one can deny; who has worked tirelessly and with humility to make life better for forgotten and forlorn animals."
"Kim’s empathy, her determination, her commitment have never failed,” Ginger Parrish added.
In her nominating letter to Cooper, Ginger Parrish wrote: "Kim has recently retired from the board of the SPCA, but not from the cause she has espoused for so many years. She continues to use her talent to educate the public about the SPCA, the benefits of spaying and neutering, pet adoptions and other topics related to animal welfare. She’s the go-to person when pets are lost and owners are devastated.
"There’s just something about the way Kim is able to talk to a dog or coerce a cat out of a crawl space that has both two-legged and four-legged critters look to her in awe," the SPCA president continued. "Simply put, Kim Parrish is something else. She is undeniably a person for whom Elizabeth City is known: the town that takes care of its animals with love, devotion and compassion.”
Nominating persons for the Old State Award is a lengthy process that includes submitting a biography of the candidate, a history of their service to the state, and letters of recommendation. Submitting letters for Parrish's nomination were retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John Miner and his wife, Leslie Miner, and Pasquotank Attorney Mike Cox.