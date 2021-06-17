Editor's note: The following story includes a little history as well as some fun facts and geographical information about the rivers in the Albemarle region.
The Pasquotank River received a National Underground Railroad Network of Freedom designation on Sept. 15, 2004, becoming the first waterway to be recognized for its role in slaves' escape to freedom. A marker in Elizabeth City's Waterfront Park recognizes that designation and notes that historians have found 35 runaway slave ads between 1791 and 1840 that mention the Pasquotank River.
A network of slaves and free blacks, many of whom were experienced sailors and boat pilots, worked with white sailors and other supportive individuals of various races to arrange for slaves to escape by boat either to northern states or to the West Indies to the south.
An important Civil War naval battle was fought on the Pasquotank. The Battle of Elizabeth City in February 1862 was a major loss for the Confederate gunboat fleet, sometimes known as the 'Mosquito Fleet." All the Confederate vessels were either sunk or disabled by the Union ships or destroyed by their own crews to avoid falling into Union hands.
The Union Navy was able to take control of the port of Elizabeth City in the aftermath of the battle.
Elizabeth City was founded in 1793 to provide a port at the southern end of the Dismal Swamp Canal, which had recently been completed. The canal, engineered by George Washington and constructed by slaves, was an important connection between northeastern North Carolina and the thriving international port in Norfolk, Virginia.
The Pasquotank River connects to the Dismal Swamp Canal just north of Elizabeth City in South Mills. The river takes a sharp turn at Elizabeth City and becomes a shallow, slow-moving estuary between Elizabeth City and the river's mouth at the Albemarle Sound.
The U-turn at Elizabeth City creates a natural harbor that long served as a port for commercial vessels and now provides a haven for recreational sailors as the famed "Harbor of Hospitality." The city's 48-hour complimentary dockage is a popular amenity for boats traversing the Intracoastal Waterway south in the fall or north in the spring.
The ICW has two alternate routes through this area. One follows the Pasquotank River to the Dismal Swamp Canal and the other uses the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal and passes through Coinjock in Currituck County.
The Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal connects the Albemarle Sound in North Carolina with the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia. Its construction was funded jointly by North Carolina and Virginia, and was completed in the 1850s.
The Chowan River is formed just south of the North Carolina-Virginia state line by the confluence of the Blackwater River and Nottoway River. The Meherrin River also flows southeast from the Emporia, Virginia, area into the Chowan River.
The Chowan River is significant historically because it is believed to have brought the first permanent European settlers into North Carolina. The Blackwater River originates not far from the Jamestown settlement in Virginia and early settlers left Jamestown via the Blackwater and continued down the Chowan River into North Carolina.
Chowan Beach on the Chowan River near Winton in Hertford County was a popular recreation area for Black visitors from all along the East Coast during the segregated era of the early and mid 20th century. The beach featured a swimming area, snack bar and dance hall, and attracted top performers such as James Brown, B.B. King, Sam Cooke, and The Coasters.
In the middle of the Chowan River not far from its mouth at Edenton is Holladay Island, an uninhabited wilderness area that is equipped with camping platforms. The island is a remote camping getaway for canoe and kayak campers.
In the early and mid 20th century the Chowan River boasted a lucrative herring fishery. Large commercial processors were located in towns including Edenton and Colerain in Bertie County.
The landing of river herring was placed under a moratorium beginning in the mid-2000s. Some biologists see the beginnings of a comeback for the fish as conservation measures continue.
Fishing is the primary pastime on the Yeopim River, which forms part of the boundary between Perquimans and Chowan counties. Bethel Fishing Center, a convenience store, grill, boat ramp and angler-centered residential community, is located on the Yeopim River in Bethel in Perquimans. The river continues past the Snug Harbor subdivision to its mouth on the Albemarle Sound.
Over the years the Yeopim has been a favorite of recreational fishermen and has hosted a number of bass fishing tournaments.
The Perquimans River in Perquimans County wraps around downtown Hertford before flowing gently into the Albemarle Sound. Winfall Landing Park in Winfall and Missing Mill Park in Hertford are among the recreational areas on the river.
Southern Baptists operate Camp Cale on the Perquimans River in the White Hat community.
The river is also credited with inspiring the song "Carolina Moon" by Joe Burke and Benny Davis. The song was a hit for Gene Austin, Connie Francis, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians, among others.
The Little River forms part of the boundary between Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. It is among 10 streams in North Carolina that are known by that name.
The Little River arises within a swamp in western Pasquotank County and quickly widens as it approaches the Albemarle Sound. The river is popular for fishing and boating.
The North River forms part of the boundary between Camden County and Currituck County. It is popular with sailors and anglers, and hunting is a popular pastime on game lands along the river's shores.