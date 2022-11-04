A team that includes a Food Bank of the Albemarle employee and two NC Cooperative Extension employees in Pasquotank County won the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Team Award during last month’s N.C. Cooperative Extension conference.

The award-winning team members included Karia Garcia Franco, agency engagement specialist with the Food Bank, and Della Hicks, Adult EFNEP educator, and Lynnell Godfrey, youth EFNEP educator, both with Cooperative Extension.