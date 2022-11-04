The Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension’s team won the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Team Award during the recent N.C. Cooperative Extension conference. Posing with Extension Director Ellen Owens (right) are team members (l-r) Lynnell Godfrey, youth EFNEP educator; Karia Garcia Franco, agency engagement specialist for Food Bank of the Albemarle; and Della Hicks, Adult EFNEP educator.
Della Hicks (left) an adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator, poses with Dr. Virginia C. Stage, an associate professor of nutrition science at East Carolina University, (center) and Pasquotank Extension Director Ellen Owens after Hicks and Stage were awarded the EFNEP Golden Star Award at last month’s N.C. Cooperative Extension conference.
A team that includes a Food Bank of the Albemarle employee and two NC Cooperative Extension employees in Pasquotank County won the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Team Award during last month’s N.C. Cooperative Extension conference.
The award-winning team members included Karia Garcia Franco, agency engagement specialist with the Food Bank, and Della Hicks, Adult EFNEP educator, and Lynnell Godfrey, youth EFNEP educator, both with Cooperative Extension.
According to a press release, the team won the award for its “exemplary achievements in meeting the needs of low-resource families.” The team helped families enrolled in EFNEP classes by providing them with food donated by the Food Bank, the release stated.
Over the past two years, Food Bank of the Albemarle has donated more than $4,500 worth of food to EFNEP participants, according to the release.
“This long-standing partnership is truly synergistic and extends the reach of both organizations, amplifying their efforts in Pasquotank County,” the release states.
Administered by NC Cooperative Extension, the EFNEP provides nutrition education for limited-resources families “to help them make better choices when planning and preparing meals,” the release states.
In a related matter, Hicks and Dr. Virginia Stage, an associate professor of nutrition science at East Carolina University, were awarded the EFNEP Golden Star Award at the Cooperative Extension conference.
Stage and Hicks won the award as a result of their collaboration on the Head Start, Eating Smart, Moving More project. The project involves EFNEP educators and Family and Consumer Science agents helping Head Start teachers and families adopt healthy eating behaviors and improve their physical activity. The program has had “particularly significant impact” in northeastern North Carolina, the release said.
Currituck-Dare foundation awards $16K in grants
The Currituck-Dare Community Foundation and the Currituck-Dare Women’s Fund have awarded $16,200 in grants to local nonprofits programs supporting the local community. The organizations and their grant awards include:
• GEM Adult Day Services for Harmony Café, $1,250
• Interfaith Community Outreach, Inc., $1,350
• Kids First, Inc., $2,000
• Lower Currituck Food Pantry, $1,500
• NC Coastal Federation, $850
• OBX Room in the Inn, $1,000
• Outer Banks Dementia Friendly Coalition for Caregivers’ Day Out
• Special Olympics North Carolina-Dare County, $1,000
• The Beloved Haven’s Heart & Soul Drop-in Center, $1,000
The Women’s Fund granted:
• $500 to the Lower Currituck Food Pantry, $500
• $1,000 to Interfaith Community Outreach, Inc.
• $2,000 to Kids First, Inc.; and
• $2,500 to The Beloved Haven’s Heart & Soul Drop-In Center.
Martin joins Currituck Cooperative Extension
Anna Martin has joined the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension as an administrative assistant. She succeeds Sherry Lynn, who was promoted to the Extension administrative assistant position for the district in August.
Martin has previous experience in business, finance and education.
“I am excited to be part of the Currituck Extension Center,” Martin said in a press release. “I look forward to engaging with the community in my new role.”
“Anna’s skill and experience are an outstanding match for our position here in Currituck and we are looking forward to a very long and fruitful working relationship with her,” said Currituck Extension Director Cameron Lowe.
Mediacom names Krause top performer
Mediacom Communications named Nicole Krause of Elizabeth City its Area Operations Employee of the Year during recent award ceremonies held to recognize top performing employees.
Krause was cited for excellence in customer service and for earning high performance marks as a warehouse associate. She started as a Mediacom employee in January 2022.
Currituck finance office earns highest honor
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently awarded its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, to Currituck County for the county’s comprehensive financial report for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This is the 16th year since 2005 that the Currituck finance office has received the award.
According to the GFOA, a panel of impartial judges determined that Currituck’s financial report meets the high standards of its program, demonstrates a constructive spirit of full disclosure, and motivates potential users to read the report.