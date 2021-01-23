Three Pasquotank County deputies have completed College of The Albemarle’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program and passed their state exam, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.
The deputies include Shiniquek Hunter, Samuel Wentz and Spencer Wentz. Each will now begin a 12-week field training program with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
The COA BLET program is a 16-week certificate course designed to give new deputies the skills required for entry-level employment as a law enforcement officer. The three deputies completed more than 600 hours of training that included classroom tests, physical training and a physical assessment.
The Sheriff’s Office also announced that four deputies recently completed the law enforcement field training officer course at COA. The 40-hour training course is intended for officers who are, or will be, assigned to provide field training to new officers. The new training officers include Deputy B. Gregory, T.L. Meads, Sgt. J. Daniels and Deputy J. Purkett.
Four agencies receive AgCarolina grant
Four area programs have received grants from AgCarolina Farm Credit. The company recently awarded a total of $33,850 in grants to 14 agencies in eastern North Carolina for their work in either education, the environment, technology or enhancing the quality of rural life.
Local agencies receiving a grant included the Dream Hunt & Fishing Program, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Perquimans Central School and the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
The Dream Hunt & Fishing program plans to use its grant for a shelter for its educational trailers and to fund new Adventure Camp programs. The Food Bank plans to use its grant converting mercury vapor lights in a warehouse to LED lights.
Perquimans Central School plans to use its grant purchasing materials for its STEAM activities for first-graders. The Perquimans County Schools Foundation will use its grant to purchase books for reading centers in each elementary school classroom to educate students about agriculture.
The application period for AgCarolina’s 2021 grants opened Jan. 1. For info, visit https://www.agcarolina.com/resources/community.
TowneBank provides $3,500 to 4-H Backpacks
TowneBank recently presented $3,500 to the Currituck 4-H Backpacks program as this year’s recipient of the People’s Choice award at the Currituck Travel & Tourism’s annual Currituck Bulls & BBQ event in November.
The 4-H Backpacks for Kids program provides nutritious, child-friendly, easy-to-prepare food each weekend during the school year to chronically hungry children in Currituck.
Townbank has sponsored the People’s Choice portion of the Bulls & BBQ event for several years.
ECSU Foundation receives Reynolds grant
The Elizabeth City State University Foundation was among the 106 recipients of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation’s Fall 2020 State-Level Systemic Change Strategy grants.
The Reynolds Foundation’s Board of Trustees voted to award $5.87 million to organizations across North Carolina. ECSU Foundation received its grant in the promoting social and economic justice category for its “Viking RACE” (Realized Awareness Changes Everything) project.
Byrum makes Coastal Carolina dean’s list
Amanda Byrum, a hospitality, resort and tourism major from Elizabeth City, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.