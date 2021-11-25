The Pasquotank High School’s Panther Pride Marching Band capped off a successful year of performances last month by hosting the 7th annual Panther Band Classic.
Twelve high school bands from eastern and central North Carolina participated in the Classic at Panther Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16. The Panther band also performed but only as an exhibition.
Awards were presented in eight different categories, including Best Overall Band, and first-, second- and third-place awards were presented in each class division (1A, 2A, 3A and 4A). Two special awards — the People’s Choice Award in memory of Brian Hobbs, and the Milton H. Sawyer Award in memory of Milton H. Sawyer Jr. — were also presented.
For Best Overall Band, the first-place bands were Knightdale High School (1A); Perquimans County High School (2A); Camden County High School (3A); and Dixon High School in Holly Ridge (4A).
Second-place finishers for Best Overall Band included Cape Hatteras High School (1A); Greene Central High School (2A); Richlands High School (3A) and Currituck County High School (4A). Third-place finishers were Manteo High School (1A); Riverside High School in Williamston; and John A. Holmes High School (3A).
The Best Color Guard awards went to Gates County High School (1A); Perquimans (2A); Camden (3A); and Currituck (4A)
The Best Percussion awards went to: Gates (1A); Greene Central (2A); Camden (3A); and Currituck (4A)
For Best Drum Major, Gates again was the top finisher in 1A; Perquimans the top finisher in 2A; Camden in 3A; and Perquimans in 4A.
For Best Visual Performance, Cape Hatteras finished first in 1A. It was followed by Perquimans, Camden and Currituck in 2A, 3A, and 4A, respectively.
The Best General Effect Award went to Knightdale in 1A. Perquimans, Camden and Currituck were again first in their respective classes. The same four high schools also finished first in the Best Musical Performance category.
Camden High School won the Best Pit Crew Award presented for setting up percussion and props. Dixon won the People’s Choice Award, while Camden won the Milton H. Sawyer Award, which was presented to the highest-rated band regardless of class.
The Panther Pride Marching Band itself brought home 14 awards during its performance season this year, including 1st overall band performance in its class at the Edenton Peanut Festival’s Battle of the Bands. Other awards the band won in Class 1A at the Battle of the Bands competition included 1st place for Drum Major, Effect, Music and Visual; and 2nd place for Marching and Percussion.
The PCHS band also brought home five awards from the Crystal Coast Band Classic, including 2nd place for Percussion and 3rd place for Drum Major, Effect, Music and Overall Band. The band also brought home 3rd place and fan favorite awards in its class at the Southeastern Virginia Regional Music Games.
The Panther Pride Marching Band, under the direction of Nick Stanley, started the 2021 band season with a new trailer to haul equipment and other items to its performances. Partners in the project included Steve Hallett of F&H Print Sign Design, Teresa Perry Matthews of Performance Chevrolet, and Kevin Winters of Performance Chevrolet.
The band also plans to participate in both the Elizabeth City Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 and the Edenton Christmas Parade on Dec. 11.