Editor’s note: This story is the final installment in a four-part series on the history of the Pasquotank Plank House, its travels and final return to Perquimans County.
Last week in part three we left you wondering what was going to happen next with the resurrection of the Pasquotank Plank House and its return to a useful, educational life in Perquimans County.
I even had a quote in mind from the “Field of Dreams” movie to build this final part of the story around: “Build it and They Will Come.” But nothing is that simple because reconstructing a 300-year-old house is not at all like building a modern house.
Today you want and need skilled carpenters, but back then carpenters’ skills had little to do with hammering nails and more to do with joinery.
We recently received a file from the N.C. Division of Archives and History that included additional black and white photo images, a few of which showed the use of joinery at the corners of the Plank House. Also included were different black and white exterior shots and an architectural schematic showing how the boards were joined.
In part two of this series, I mentioned how this story is like putting two different puzzles together and hoping the pieces will congeal. Well, that’s still the case, although at that time I was talking about the house’s history. Now we are talking about building it!
When you build a modern house you know where you’re going to put it on the lot you bought. However, we only have an idea about where the house will go. That’s because we do not want to detract from the Newbold-White House, the oldest brick house in North Carolina, which is also on the property.
Further, the house needs another 24-foot by roughly 9-10-foot square sill plate because there was only one in Ned Hipp’s barn! Ben Hobbs is working on that for us.
Once we firm up the location, two long concrete trench footings will be poured, on which we will build approximately 20 cinderblock piers. The two sill plates will rest on the piers. Once that’s all done we need to transport the pieces of the plank house to the building site for assembly.
Once the sides are up we will have to assess what might be missing. We also will need a roof. We don’t know yet if the house will have cedar shingles. Doors and windows will need to be installed and as much of the original wrought iron hinges and latches as possible will be utilized.
When the timing is right, we will also need to have a working chimney built; people are in search of the right kind of brick for the job. We hope to find solid red (historically correct) firebricks so we can avoid the ugly yellow firebricks required by today’s building codes.
So get ready ‘cause here it comes: We need help! Monetary donations will of course help, as this rebuilding project will cost a considerable sum.
We will apply for grants but they often take time. The Perquimans County Restoration Association does not get any funding from the state or federal governments, but Perquimans County does support us each year, appropriating us enough to keep the lights on and the grass cut.
Further, we also need skilled people who have experience with old materials and methods. We also need people with strong backs and arms (and maybe also trucks) to help transport the 300-year-old lumber, help dig footers, pour concrete, the list goes on.
Keeping history alive is vital to our state and our county. The pandemic has prevented us from being able to hold events and raise money. We know we are not alone in this; it’s affected everyone.
On June 4 PCRA will host a Garden Party at Albemarle Plantation. Net proceeds from the event are dedicated to getting the Pasquotank Plank House resurrected. If you wish to donate to this unique and worthwhile cause visit our website: www.perquimansrestoration.org/.
If you are interested in getting involved helping reconstruct this puzzle, call the Newbold-White House at 252-426-7567 and leave a message. We will return your call.
Thank you for listening and reading the four installments of our story about the plank house, and we hope some of you out there will join us on this next and final phase of our plank house adventure.
We’re gonna build it. Will you come?
Penny Byrd is publicity chair for the Perquimans County Restoration Association. Lyn Winslow is a PCRA member.