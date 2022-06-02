Attendees of Saturday’s 29th annual Garden Party hosted by the Perquimans County Restoration Association will have a chance to learn how to play “golf croquet.” Belvidere resident Rodney Lassiter, a 12-year croquet enthusiast and competitor, will be providing the lesson.
HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Restoration Association’s 29th annual Garden Party will be held Saturday under a tent behind the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse.
According to Penny Byrd, publicity chair for the PCRA, the event, which starts at 4 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m., will include a silent auction featuring prints of paintings and photographs, raffles for chances to win discount coupons from local restaurants and businesses, and a meal prepared by Chef Jimmy. Drinks will also be available for purchase.
The band Connected will provide the entertainment. Attendees will also have a chance to learn “golf croquet” from Belvidere resident Rodney Lassiter, a 12-year croquet enthusiast and competitor.
“The event will be rain or shine but we’re planning on shine as the views of the (Albemarle) Sound from the 18th fairway are magnificent, and gorgeous sunsets can be seen by just turning your head ever so slightly,” Byrd said.
The Garden Party is a fundraiser for PCRA’s upcoming Plank House rebuilding project and all proceeds will go toward the project. PCRA currently anticipates moving all materials for the rebuilding project to the Newbold-White House grounds in mid-June. Anyone interested in helping with the project can call 252-426-7567 and leave their name and number.