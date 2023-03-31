...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday
morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Perquimans County’s 4-H junior team coach Sarah Wolfgang (second from left) poses with team members (l-r) Charli Williams, Caris Smith and Ava Miller after the team captured the overall champion team title at the 4-H Hippology Contest in Raleigh on March 11.
HERTFORD — Perquimans County 4-H’ers recently competed in the North Carolina 4-H Hippology and Horsebowl Contest in Raleigh, taking home the top spot in the junior team category.
The Perquimans junior team of Charli Williams, Caris Smith and Ava Miller coached by Sarah Wolfgang finished nearly 20 points ahead of runner-up Wake County in the March 11 competition held at N.C. State University in Raleigh, Perquimans County Extension Director Jared Harrell said.
“The purpose of the Hippology Contest is to provide participants with the opportunity to blend knowledge and skills acquired in horse judging, Horsebowl, demonstrations, public speaking, and (animal) showing into one activity,” Harrell explained. “4-H’ers completed exams, slide identification items, stations, judging classes, and team problems.”
A total of 208 contestants competed in the Senior, Junior, Junior Rookie, Senior Rookie and Cloverbud divisions of the competition. The top finishers in the junior and senior divisions were awarded the title of Horseman of the Year.
In the Juniors Exam/ID Individuals category, Williams, Miller and Smith finished fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively. In the Junior Stations individual competition, Miller placed sixth and Williams placed eighth overall. In the Junior Team Problem category, the team placed fourth overall.
In the overall individual category, Williams placed third and Smith placed seventh.
In the seniors categories, the Perquimans team of Alissa Harris, Georgia Wand, Addison Potter and Emily Meads placed sixth overall.
In Horsebowl, where 133 students on 30 teams answered equine-centered questions, Perquimans’ mixed team scored sixth overall with the help of Miller, Williams, Smith and Derrick Castillo. Williams also placed sixth overall in the mixed individuals category.
In senior team results at Horsebowl, Perquimans’ team scored third overall. Harris and Potter took home fourth place and tenth place, respectively, in overall individuals in the senior category.
Both 4-H’ers have been invited to try out for the National Horsebowl Team, according to Harrell.
“Congratulations to all of our youth and to coach Sarah Wolfgang,” he said.
This year’s contest was sponsored by the North Central and Southeast District 4-H Horse Councils, the Wake County 4-H Horse Program, and Kate McAlinn.