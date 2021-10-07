HERTFORD — After nine months of renovations, the Perquimans Arts League’s new space at 133 N. Church Street is ready to open.
Perquimans’ arts organization plans to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening at the new facility today at 4 p.m.
The grand opening will feature an exhibit of works by local artist and sculptor Alexis Joyner.
Joyner’s work of wooden sculptures and paintings often reflect the relationships between mother and child, or social issues and concerns, PAL said in a press release. Through “visual sermonettes” his work is often an effort to get the public to understand the suffering of Black women. At the same time, Joyner wants to honor them.
Joyner’s works have been exhibited extensively and are included in many public and private collections. Among the institutions that include his works are Chattanooga State Technical College, Elizabeth City State University, the Hampton University Museum, the Daura Gallery at Lynchburg College, the Greenville Museum of Art, the Governor’s Mansion of North Carolina, and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York City Public Library.
A native of Southampton County, Virginia, Joyner is a former chairman of the art department and professor of art at ECSU, where he taught for more than 29 years before his retirement in 2015. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in fine arts from Virginia State University and a master of fine arts in sculpture from Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University.
“PAL is honored to bring this beautiful gallery and Alexis Joyner to our community,” said PAL President Vaneeda Bennett. “Our wish is that our neighbors in Hertford feel a sense of pride when they invite their out-of-town friends to visit their art gallery.”
Founded 25 years ago, PAL currently has more than 200 members who support the literary, visual and performing arts in Perquimans through educational and cultural arts programs for adults and children. Its gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, visit PAL’s website at www.perquimansarts.org/.