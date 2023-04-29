HERTFORD — Perquimans County High School will present the musical “High School Musical” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Based on Disney’s hit movie by the same name, the show depicts high school students dealing with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing classes and extracurricular activities.
Senior Leslie German, who plays the female lead, Gabriela Montez, said she appreciates the “warm, welcoming community” that she finds in the theater.
She said her character’s shyness is in contrast with her own more outgoing personality.
Sophomore Rayna Carver is portraying the character of Taylor.
“She’s a Brainiac,” Carver said. “She’s interested in books and studying.”
Carver said she is interested in academics herself, but maybe not to the same degree as the character she is playing.
“They’ll find it funny,” she said of the reaction she is expecting from the audience.
Carver said singing is a big part of the role, and that’s a challenge for her.
“But I love to act, so I will do what I need to do,” she said.
Junior Kaylee Anderson portrays Chad, a basketball player who is the main character’s best friend.
Anderson’s character initially is against the friend’s interest in drama club.
“But he comes around at the end because he wants to support his friend,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the show had been planned previously but had to be delayed, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and the anticipation will probably add to the audience’s enjoyment of this show.
“I think they will be really excited because they have been waiting,” Anderson said.
Anderson is dual enrolled at College of The Albemarle, pursuing a degree in theater arts, and has appeared in previous high school productions as well as productions at Carolina Moon Theater.
Sophomore Jada Lassiter is performing in her first high school play and has enjoyed the experience.
“I really liked it,” Lassiter said. “I feel like it has made me a lot more confident. It’s been really fun.”
She sings at church and is doing a lot of singing in this show. Her character, Sharpay, is the “villain” in the play, and she said it has been fun to portray a “classic high school mean girl” who is very different from her own personality.
“I do get to play kind of the opposite of myself,” Jada said.
The cast includes:
Troy Bolton — Da’Quantea Sykes
Chad Danforth — Kaylee Anderson
Zeke Baylor LOR — Jaleel Holley
Sharpay Evans — Jada Lassiter
Ryan Evana — Nathen McNutt
Gabriella Montez — Leslie German
Taylor McKessie — Rayna Carver
Martha Cox — Shelby Lowe
Ripper — Aniston Sawyer
Jack Scott — Benjamin Lowther
Kelsi Neilson — Olivia Ferris
Ms. Darbus — Abigail Gibbs
Coach Bolton — Jedadiah Ray
Drum major & Alana: Reagan Elkins
Ms. Tenny & Moderator — Vivien Lane
Jamie — Destiny Garland
Susan — Amira Tarda
Cathy — Velvet Parker
Cyndra — Oliver Hash
Performance arts student 1 — Lanna Howell
Performance arts student 2 — Taylor Torres
Performance arts student 3 — Lillianna Murray
Mongo — Qwajah Meny
Jason — Wyatt Whitfield
Kratnoff — Jessika Sykes
Wildcat cheerleaders — Taylor Torres, Lilliana Murray, Vivien Lane, Tiffany McNeill, Kyara Willson and Breanna Vaughan
Thespians — Reagan Elkins, Destiny Garland and Lanna Howell
Jocks — Amira Tarda, Jamaar Perry, Tiyon Butts, Benjamin Lowther and Wyatt Whitfield.
Brainiacs — Kendra Graham, Ginny Branham, Jessika White and Jessie Sykes.
Skaters: Aniston Sawyer, Qwajah Meny, Chanyaah Pettaway and Velvet Parker