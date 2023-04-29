High School Musical

Students rehearse a scene from “High School Musical” onstage at Perquimans County High School in preparation for upcoming performances on Thursday and Friday.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — Perquimans County High School will present the musical “High School Musical” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Based on Disney’s hit movie by the same name, the show depicts high school students dealing with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing classes and extracurricular activities.