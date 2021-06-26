HERTFORD — Growing up, Andrea’ Moore says he received a lot of love and support from Perquimans County residents.
To return the favor, the retired Army veteran plans to host a community meal Friday through one of his favorite local businesses.
Moore plans to provide a free ham-and-cheese sandwich meal to the first 150 people who want one at Woodard Pharmacy on Church Street in Hertford between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The meals will consist of Woodard’s famous ham and cheese sandwiches, chips and a medium soda. Friday also happens to be Woodard’s Pharmacy owner Charles Woodard’s birthday.
Moore also plans to provide free school supplies to Perquimans students at an event on Aug. 21 before they return to the classroom.
Moore, who was born in Edenton but raised in Perquimans, graduating from Perquimans County High School in 1999, said the county has a special place in his heart.
“Perquimans is special to me because of the extraordinary citizens that make Perquimans sublime,” he said. “It’s the love and the support mechanism throughout the county that makes Perquimans special and winsome.”
Moore said he was taught the importance of being generous.
“Charity serves a purpose whereas we must not get tired of doing good,” he said. “Charity is not an optional extra, but an essential component of faith as ... (God wants us to) care and love each other.”
Moore played basketball for Perquimans on a team that won The Daily Advance’s Christmas Tournament in 1999. Among the standouts on that team were Aaron Burke, who now coaches the Perquimans girls’ basketball team, and Paul Spence, who is retired from the U.S. Marines.
“I had the honor to play with an outstanding coach (Luther Overton) and help win the 1999 Daily Advance Christmas tournament.” He said he still treasures “hanging the banners in the Pirates’ gymnasium with the best teammates ever to play the game.”
In 2000, Moore joined the U.S. Army on Feb. 25, which happened to be his mother, Lori Jean Moore’s birthday.
“We share a unique day — my anniversary date for enlisting in the army and her birthday every year,” he said.
Moore’s father, Steve Holley, was a legendary basketball player at John A. Holmes High School. A member of Holmes’ Class of 1981, Holley got a chance to try out for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.
Moore credits his spirit to serve others to his upbringing.
“He inspired me to work extremely hard, to be a team player to never give up,” Moore said, referring to his father. “He also inspired me to always treat everyone with the highest degree of dignity and respect. My mother and family inspired me as well to work extremely hard, to always thank and praise God and care and treat people with the upmost respect.”
Moore, who spent 20 years in the Army before retiring, served as a recruiter and supply chain specialist. He was deployed to Afghanistan between 2009 and 2010.
“What an honor it was to have my retirement flag being flown over the Pentagon for my military service,” he said.
Moore also served with the U.S. Presidential Honor Guard unit, the official escort unit for the president. He also participated and marched at President Ronald Reagan’s funeral in June 2004. In 2005, he also got to participate in President George W. Bush’s second inaugural. The event allowed soldiers from the Army’s oldest active infantry unit to pay tribute to both the commander-in-chief and the nation’s fallen heroes.
“It was an honor to conduct flags in to honor all the fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery,” Moore said.