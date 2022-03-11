When Cindy Phthisic retired from a career in education last year, she decided to turn her love of art and technology into a business.
Phthisic started Carolina Cutting Company, a business that uses laser technology to create a variety of products — everything from custom monogrammed jewelry and specialty ornaments to home decor and business signs.
Using lasers as a creative tool came naturally for someone who spent her entire career immersed in technology.
Phthisic, who grew up in Belvidere and now lives in Tyner, worked as an instructional technologist, technology facilitator and media coordinator for 31 years, splitting her career between the Chowan and Perquimans school districts. She retired as media coordinator at Perquimans Middle School last June.
“I started as a way to keep myself busy,” Phthisic says of why she began Carolina Cutting Company.
Phthisic said her jewelry collections include many “quirky” earring designs. Her bestselling earrings are in the shape of tacos.
Some of Phthisic’s favorite specialty ornaments are those featuring local landmarks in northeastern North Carolina. One ornament depicts turtles sitting on a log in the Perquimans River — a familiar sight to anyone who’s crossed the S-Bridge into Hertford. Another specialty ornament features the waterfront cannons and the Barker House in Edenton.
Phthisic said she often begins by drawing her designs on paper. She then transfers the drawings to her iPad for editing before using a Glowforge laser cutting and engraving machine.
Phthisic has used birch, cherry, walnut and mahogany wood for her designs. However, she prefers maple because it produces what she describes as a “good, crisp design.”
Some of her favorite earring designs consist of both acrylic and wood, creating a look similar to stained glass, she said.
Phthisic’s work is currently available for purchase at The Shoppes at Kenyon Bailey in Elizabeth City, Carolina Trophy &Engraving in Hertford, Hertford Mercantile in Hertford and AR Workshop in Kill Devil Hills.
Last year she sold her designs at the First Flight Market on the Outer Banks, the Edenton Farmers Market and the FFA’s Hertford Farmers Market in Perquimans. She hopes to participate in area farmers markets this year.
She also plans to sell her work at Pig on the Perquimans at Camp Cale in Hertford on April 30.
When she’s not crafting her unique designs, she enjoys spending time with her family.
For more information, visit the about Carolina Cutting Company Facebook page. You also can message Phthisic through Facebook with questions about custom designs.