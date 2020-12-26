EDENTON — With many of its traditional fundraising efforts stalled or suspended because of the COVID-19, the Edenton Historical Commission is celebrating a major grant it received from Piedmont Natural Gas.
The commission announced earlier this week it had received $50,000 from the regional gas company.
The commission’s acting executive director, Joy Harvill, made the announcement during a Zoom call with Tammy Thurman, Piedmont Natural Gas’ community relations manager for eastern North Carolina.
Harvill noted that the commission depends on revenue from donations, trolley tours, events it hosts at the Penelope Barker House. But the COVID-19 pandemic put many of those activities on hold.
“All of those things have been hit really, really hard by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.
The commission’s preservation work includes operating the Barker House welcome center, researching the oldest house in North Carolina and serving as the fiscal agent for the ongoing efforts to restore Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church.
The idea of issuing the commission a grant began after a Piedmont Natural Gas manager in Raleigh visited Edenton and talked with local resident and Tales of an Educated Debutante blogger Adrian Wood. The manager’s visit later came up during a discussion at a company meeting. Thurman, who was attending the meeting, noted Edenton is part of her service territory.
“We knew that Giving Tuesday was coming up, and so we had a conversation and we were like ‘What should we do?’ We were celebrating Giving Tuesday and we saw that had some end-of-the-year funding that came available,” she said.
Thurman nominated the Edenton Historical Commission to receive a company grant. Then the interesting part happened.
“I had called and left a message, and got no response back,” Thurman said. “I called again and I think I called maybe a few times because it was just that important to me and to make sure that we fund it.
“So I think I actually called about three times. The last time that I called, someone did answer the phone and she was like, ‘(Harvill) is in a meeting and can’t talk right now’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna want to take this call. She is really gonna want to take this call.’ The person was going back and forth and and then finally (Harvill) got on the phone and I started explaining to her what I was calling for.”
Thurman said she and Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, were happy to award the Edenton Historical Commission the grant.
The commission was equally happy to receive it.
“As 2020 has been a devastating year for so many, especially non-profit organizations, this gift is timely and appreciated more than we can express!” the commission noted on Facebook.