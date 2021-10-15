Misti Pike was standing in her kitchen enjoying a hot cup of coffee and feeding treats to her dogs when she came up with the idea to start The Working Dog Coffee Company.
Pike, who now lives in Hertford, has long been interested in the rescue and rehabilitation of “working” dogs — animals trained to work for the military, police and sheriff’s departments and other agencies.
But her love for animals goes back even further. Pike grew up loving animals and can’t remember a time in her life when she did not have a pet. There are even photographs of her as a baby playing with a dog.
Working dogs are a special case, however. Most are retired after eight to 10 years of service and have no home waiting for them, Pike said.
“When they retire they deserve to have a warm and loving home,” she says. “They don’t have a voice for themselves.”
Looking for a way to help retired working dogs find a home, Pike hit on the idea of starting a coffee company and donating a portion of the proceeds to organizations around the country that help the dogs.
“It’s all about the dogs,” Pike said of her business. “That is what is most important to us.”
Pike began the planning for The Working Dog Coffee Company in 2019. She sampled coffees from around the country before finding a coffee business in California that is family owned and operated to supply her new company.
Pike, who was living in Pennsylvania at the time, said she and her husband launched The Working Dog Coffee Company online in April 2020. The company offers a variety of premium and seasonal coffees like Farmer’s Friend Extra Caffeinated Breakfast Blend Coffee and Hayride Pumpkin Spice Medium Roast Coffee. An entire list of their premium coffees can be found on the company’s website.
Pike and her husband, both of whom work in the tech industry, also sell coffee and dog-related merchandise on the site. Popular items include mugs, tumblers, water bowls, T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies.
Pike said the majority of The Working Dog Coffee Company’s customers have discovered their coffees through social media.
Pike and her family moved to Hertford in May. She and her husband continue to work their tech jobs while also running The Working Dog Coffee Company.
When she’s not working, Pike enjoys spending time with her husband, seven children, grandchild and their three rescue dogs and a rescue cat.
For more information about The Working Dog Coffee Company, visit their Facebook page or website at https://workingdogcoffeecompany.com.