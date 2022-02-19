...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Gusty west northwest winds are expected this afternoon, averaging
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Minimum relative humidities
of 20 to 25 percent are expected. While some areas had rain in
the last 24 hours, gusty winds and low humidity Friday and
today will have dried out fuels across the area. These conditions
will lead to increased fire danger across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
“I aim to provide a nonjudgmental space where you can cultivate self-awareness, rejuvenate your strengths and navigate the briars which have become barriers to your growth.”
Pippins said sometimes people do not know the reason for their anxiety or depression. Communicating and finding the ability to “talk it out” can help them discover the “cause,” she says.
“It’s eye-opening,” Pippins said of the results.
Pippins says not every method of counseling works for everyone. That’s why her integrated process uses a variety of approaches.
“Find out what works for you,” she said.
Growing up in Edenton, Pippins said she knew she wanted to become a therapist by age 15.
“I knew I wanted to help people,” she said.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from North Carolina State University and her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from North Carolina Central University. Pippins is also a licensed clinical addiction specialist associate.
Pippins currently works with individual clients but looks forward to offering group sessions in the future. She says one of the best aspects of her profession is being able to witness her clients’ progress.
Pippins, who now lives in Hertford, said she is making her own homestead with her family in the area. She eventually hopes to add a few chickens and goats to her property, she said.
When she’s not working with clients, Pippins enjoys reading and gardening.