HERTFORD — The valedictorian of Perquimans County High School’s Class of 2020 is the daughter of immigrants who came to the U.S. seeking a better life for their family. The class’s salutatorian will be graduating with both her high school diploma and an associate of arts degree from College of The Albemarle.
Claribel Ordaz-Rios and Allison Copeland will be among the graduating seniors turning their tassels on the Charles H. Ward football field at the Nixon Athletic Complex Friday night.
Perquimans High School will be the last area high school to hold its graduation ceremony this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, other schools, like Currituck County High School, held either traditional ceremonies last month or, in the case of both Pasquotank and Northeastern High Schools, virtual ceremonies with live celebratory events.
Perquimans High School elected to delay its ceremony until this weekend. The rain date for Friday’s ceremony will be Saturday.
Health screenings and temperature checks will be conducted on each attendee at the entry gate by school nurses and staff, and by Perquimans Emergency Management staff. In addition, all attendees will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced. Chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart by family on the football field and school staff will be socially distanced in the bleachers.
The only speakers for PCHS’ ceremony will be Ordaz-Rios, Copeland and Wayne Price, the school’s former principal. Out of an abundance of caution because of COVID-19, the ceremony will be shortened.
Superintendent Tanya Turner said she is “extremely proud” of this year’s graduating class.
“This group of students overcame a challenge that no other senior class has had to face in history with courage, strength, grace, and positivity,” she said. “These students did not get to finish their spring sports season, enjoy their prom, perform their spring play, enjoy award ceremonies, perform their senior walk, and have a traditional graduation ceremony at the scheduled time. Though these memories were lost, the resilience of the Class of 2020 allowed them to make new memories and the most out of a situation that was out of their control.”
Ordaz-Rios, president of the Beta Club at PCHS, was active in many clubs and played varsity soccer. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall where she plans to study business administration and perhaps pursue a law degree.
Both Ordaz-Rios and Copeland said they appreciate the education they received at Perquimans County High School.
“Personally, for me, I believe that Perquimans County has several opportunities if you can learn to seek them and if you put forth your effort to do the most that you can,” Ordaz-Rios said. “I know that my success didn’t come overnight, I had to work for everything that I am now. This nation does indeed provide to those who truly wish to learn and advance in their life and build a better future for their loved ones.”
Copeland, who served as senior class president and Interact Club president, was a Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader and captain on the varsity volleyball and softball teams. She will be attending N.C. State University where she plans to study biology.
Copeland also shared some advice for entering freshmen at PCHS.
“I’d say to new students, take advantage of every opportunity to learn something new,” she said. “Whether that be in the classroom or outside of school entirely. The experiences you have in high school are the beginning of the rest of your life. If you are able to find something you are passionate about, pursue it. It will make deciding where you want to go to college and what you want to do with that short four years much easier.”