Editor’s note: The following is the first of a four-part series on the history of the Pasquotank Plank House, its travels and final return to Perquimans County.
If you lived in this area in the early 1700s it was a hard life. You had to grow your own crops, kill animals for meat, haul water in a bucket, make your own bricks and build your own house.
On the plus side, it was private and quiet and the quality of the workmanship in the building of your house would’ve been described as “exhibiting a highly developed level of log craftsmanship, with full dovetail cornering reinforced by an interior vertical corner locking post to which each plank is pegged.”
This abbreviated description is taken from the book, “The Historic Architecture of Perquimans County, North Carolina,” but it actually refers to the Pasquotank Log House, which is also called a plank house.
The house was originally constructed in Pasquotank County in the early 1700s; the exact date is unknown because records have been lost due to a fire at the first courthouse.
It stood on land near the present-day Northeastern High School. Sometime before the school was constructed in the 1970s, the house was moved across U.S. Highway 17 to a location just south of the current BP gas station on the left as you enter Elizabeth City.
The house belonged to Guy Wood and Paul Walston, brothers-in-law who owned the land together, and was last lived in by the John Rountree family, according to Wood’s daughter Betty Lou Murphy who gave an accounting to Lyn Winslow.
Ben Hobbs, a Perquimans County preservation enthusiast and cabinet maker, purchased the house from Wood and Walston and moved it to his property in Bethel area of Perquimans County during the 1970s (which is why it appears in the book mentioned above). While awaiting restoration, a very strong wind blew the house off its temporary block foundation and it partially came apart.
The Pasquotank Plank or Log House is a rare and outstanding survivor of 18th century log or plank construction in the Albemarle region. Plank construction is highly finished and more akin to cabinet making than house building.
Logs were hand sawn and hewn from their original round shape into large boards approximately ten by three inches. These were planed to a smooth finish on the sides to make up the interior walls, given a decorative bead at the lower edge, and fitted together at the corners with huge dovetail joints — much the same way a cabinet maker would construct a blanket chest or drawer.
Rather than leaving the exterior walls bare with the planks exposed to the weather, the house was then covered in beaded feather-edged clapboards, hand cut and split, and fastened to the planks with roseheaded nails (another 18th century feature).
The plank construction, covered by these weatherboards, would have made for an exceptionally solid and weather tight house, much more insulated against cold winds than a house with a more normal timber-frame construction, and certainly nothing like the log cabins we’re used to seeing today built of rough logs notched and stacked, with criss-crossed corners sticking out beyond the walls of the house and mud chinking filling in the gaps.
Stay tuned for part two of the story of the Pasquotank Plank House that picks up after the strong wind came through!
Penny Byrd and Lyn Winslow are members of the Perquimans County Restoration Association.