playboy poppy at awards presentation

Hip hop artist Playboy Poppy attends the Carolina Music Awards in Raleigh on Aug. 6.

 Photo courtesy King Music Corp.

Playboy Poppy, a rising hip hop artist managed by an Elizabeth City-based music executive, picked up the top award for his class at a recent music awards ceremony.

Playboy Poppy, who is from Greenville, won this year’s Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the Carolina Music Awards, said Guap White, CEO of King Music Corp. The local music promoter goes by the name Guap.